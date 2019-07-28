[2019/07/28] Jeux panaméricains - Lima, Pérou
Le Canadien Zachary Clay aux anneaux
Photo : Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis
[Jeux panaméricains - Lima, Pérou]
[Dimanche 28 juillet]
[10 h à 10 h 40 (HAE)#Taekwondo - Poomsae - Mixte]
[10 h 50 à 12 h 40#Soccer - Femmes - Mexique c. Jamaïque - Tour préliminaire]
[14 h 50 à 17 h 15#Boxe - Hommes - 52 kg, 69 kg et 91 kg - Quarts de finale]
[17 h 25 à 20 h#Gymnastique artistique - Hommes - Qualifications - Groupe 1]
[21 h 25 à 23 h 40#Gymnastique artistique - Hommes - Qualifications - Groupe 2]