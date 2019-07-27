[2019/07/27] Jeux panaméricains - Lima, Pérou
Ellie Black en qualifications aux mondiaux
Photo : Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis
[Jeux panaméricains - Lima, Pérou]
[Samedi 27 juillet]
[9 h 20 à 12 h 50 (HAE)#Marathon - Hommes et femmes]
[12 h 50 à 14 h 50#Haltérophilie - Hommes - 61 kg]
[15 h 55 à 17 h 30#Gymnastique artistique - Femmes - Qualifications - Groupe 1]
[18 h 20 à 19 h 40#Gymnastique artistique - Femmes - Qualifications - Groupe 2]
[19 h 45 à 21 h 05#Boxe - Hommes - 81 kg et +91 kg - Quarts de finale]
[21 h 30 à 23 h#Gymnastique artistique - Femmes - Qualifications - Groupe 3]