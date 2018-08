Congratulations to @alexdeminaur, who's through to the 2nd round of the @CitiOpen, with a fantastic 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-4 victory over Canadian Vasek Pospisil! 🔥 #GoAussies 🎾🇦🇺



📺 - Credit to @TennisTV for the fantastic coverage! Follow them, and get yourself a subscription! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3tpAKXzkoA