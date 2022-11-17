- 主页
加拿大移民部宣布：16个新的职业类别现在被纳入快速通道计划
加拿大移民、难民及公民部昨天下午宣布：为解决医护建筑交通等关键行业的劳动力短缺，16个新的职业类别从业人员现有资格进入快速通道计划，获得申请永久居留的资格。
加拿大移民部长弗雷泽部长（Sean Fraser）表示，从11月16日开始，加拿大在移民项目中实施新的《国家职业分类》（National Occupation Classification NOC），将在如医疗护理、建筑和运输等高度需求的行业引进国际人才。
有以下16种职业工作经验的外国公民现在有资格申请快速通道移民：
- 工资单管理员 （payroll administrators）
- 牙科助理和牙科实验室助理（dental assistants and dental laboratory assistants）
- 护士助理、护理员和病人服务助理（nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates）
- 药房技术助理和药房助理（pharmacy technical assistants and pharmacy assistants）
- 小学和中学教师助理（elementary and secondary school teacher assistants）
- 地方治安人员和法警（sheriffs and bailiffs）
- 惩教人员（correctional service officers）
- 市政执法人员和其他监管人员（by-law enforcement and other regulatory officers）
- 美容师、电疗师和相关职业（estheticians, electrologists and related occupations）
- 住宅和商业安装人员和服务人员（residential and commercial installers and servicers）
- 灭虫人员和熏蒸驱虫员 （pest controllers and fumigators）
- 其他修理及服务人员（other repairers and servicers）
- 运输卡车司机（transport truck drivers）
- 公共汽车司机、地铁司机和其他公交运营人员（bus drivers, subway operators and other transit operators）
- 重型设备操作员（heavy equipment operators）
- 飞机装配工和飞机装配检查员（aircraft assemblers and aircraft assembly inspectors）