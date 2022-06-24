- 主页
安大略省新内阁：卫生部长换将，省长福特的侄子入阁
成功连任的安大略省长福特（Doug Ford）星期五（6月24日）公布了他的新内阁人选并率众宣誓就职。原检察长琼斯（Sylvia Jones）就任卫生部长。但是教育、财政、司法和交通等多个重要岗位仍保留了原来的部长。
整个内阁共30人，比28人的上一届内阁略有扩大。首次当选的迈克尔.福特（Michael Ford）被任命为公民与多元文化部长。他今年28岁，是省长福特的侄子，曾任多伦多市议员。
在30位安省新内阁成员中有7名女性和7名有色少数族裔，包括分别获得老年及残障事务部长和交通部助理部长任命的韩裔议员赵成俊和赵成勋。其中赵成俊今年85岁，是安省议会中最年长的议员。
在过去两年多的疫情中担当卫生部长大任的艾略特（Chrisitine Elliott）没有参加今年的省选。67岁的她在今年三月份宣布退休。她是已故加拿大财政部长弗莱厄蒂（Jim Flaherty）的遗孀。
安大略省新内阁名单：
- Sylvia Jones, minister of health and deputy premier.
- Peter Bethlenfalvy, minister of finance.
- Paul Calandra, minister of long-term care, minister of legislative affairs and government house leader.
- Raymond Cho, minister for seniors and accessibility.
- Steve Clark, minister of municipal affairs and housing.
- Doug Downey, attorney general.
- Jill Dunlop, minister of colleges and universities.
- Vic Fedeli, minister of economic development, job creation and trade.
- Michael Ford, minister of citizenship and multiculturalism.
- Merrilee Fullerton, minister of children, community and social services.
- Parm Gill, minister of red tape reduction.
- Michael Kerzner, solicitor general.
- Stephen Lecce, minister of education.
- Neil Lumsden, minister of tourism, culture and sport.
- Monte McNaughton, minister of labour, immigration, training and skills development.
- Caroline Mulroney, minister of transportation and minister of Francophone affairs.
- David Piccini, minister of the environment, conservation and parks.
- Graydon Smith, minister of natural resources and forestry.
- George Pirie, minister of mines.
- Kaleed Rasheed, minister of public and business service delivery.
- Greg Rickford, minister of northern development and minister of Indigenous affairs.
- Prabmeet Sarkaria, president of the Treasury Board.
- Todd Smith, minister of energy.
- Kinga Surma, minister of infrastructure.
- Lisa Thompson, minister of agriculture, food and rural affairs.
- Stan Cho, associate minister of transportation.
- Michael Parsa, associate minister of housing.
- Michael Tibollo, associate minister of mental health and addictions.
- Charmaine Williams, associate minister of women's social and economic opportunity.
（CBC News, adaptation en chinois par Wei Wu)