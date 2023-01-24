  1. Home
  2. Sining
  3. Sinehan

Canadian na mga pelikula nakakuha ng nominasyon sa Oscars

Inanunsyo ang mga nominado ngayong araw

Mga Oscars statue.

Ang ika-95 Academy Awards ay magaganap sa Marso 12, 2023.

Litrato: Getty Images / Toby Canham

RCI

Ang mga nominado para sa Oscars ceremony ngayong taon ay inanunsyo ngayong umaga, kung saan ang breakout absurdist comedy-drama na Everything Everywhere All At Once ay nanguna taglay ang 11 na nominasyon.

Ang pelikula ay may pagkakataong manalo para sa best picture, actress in a leading role (para kay Michelle Yeoh), actress in a supporting role (para kina Jamie Lee Curtis at Stephanie Hsu) at actor in a supporting role (para kay Ke Huy Quan), at iba pa.

Habang ang Canadians ay hindi nanguna sa bilang ng mga nominado ngayong taon, may ilang creatives at kanilang productions ang nanomina sa mga pangunahing kategorya.

Ang pelikulang Women Talking na idinerehe ng Canadian director na si Sarah Polley, isang tense drama batay sa nobela ni Miriam Toew, ang nakatanggap ng best adapted screenplay at best picture nomination — isang tagumpay na kahit ang Dune ni Denis Villeneuve ay hindi nakamit noong nakaraang taon, sa kabila ng pagtanggap ng 10 nominasyon.

Samantala, ang love letter ni Domee Shi sa Toronto na Turning Red ay kumakatawan sa Pixar sa best animated feature category.

Ang pelikula, tungkol sa isang 13 taong gulang na babae na may magical ability upang maging malaking pulang panda, ay may mahigpit na kompetisyon, kabilang ang Pinnochio ni Guillermo del Toro, ang sorpresang hit na Puss in Boots: The Last Wish ng Universal Pictures at ang makabagbag-damdamin na Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.

PANOORIN | Eli Gasner ng CBC hinimay ang 2023 Oscar nominations:

Ang Avatar: The Way of Water ng Canadian filmmaker na si James Cameron ay nakakuha ng apat na nominasyon batay sa nakakabilib na technological feats — kabilang ang para sa best sound, production design at visual effects — pero nakakuha rin ng nominasyon para sa best picture.

Samantala, ang American Canadian actor na si Brendan Fraser kinumpleto ang kanyang Brenaissance sa pamamagitan ng pagtanggap sa best actor nomination para sa kanyang performance sa The Whale. Ito ang unang Academy Award nomination ni Fraser, bagama’t nanalo na siya ng best actor para sa papel na iyon sa Critics Choice Awards.

Si Daniel Roher ng Toronto ay umabot sa short list dahil sa Navalny, isang dokumentaryo na hinanap at nai-profile ang Russian political dissident na si Alexey Navalny.

Ang mga Canadian na sina Amanda Forbis at Wendy Tilby ay nakakuha ng kanilang ikatlong career joint nomination, ang kanilang pelikula na The Flying Sailor ay nanomina para sa best animated short.

Ang ika-95 na Academy Awards ay iho-host ng komedyante na si Jimmy Kimmel sa Marso 12, 2023.

Narito ang mga nominado:

Best picture

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Avatar: The Way of Water

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Elvis

  • Everything Everywhere All At Once

  • The Fabelmans

  • Tár

  • Top Gun: Maverick

  • Triangle of Sadness

  • Women Talking

Actor in a leading role

  • Austin Butler, Elvis

  • Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale

  • Paul Mescal, Aftersun

  • Bill Nighy, Living

Actress in a leading role

  • Cate Blanchett, Tár

  • Ana de Armas, Blonde

  • Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

  • Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

  • Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Directing

  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

  • Todd Field, Tár

  • Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

  • Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

  • Elvis

  • Empire of Light

  • Tár

Actress in a supporting role

  • Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

  • Hong Chau (The Whale)

  • Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

  • Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

  • Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Actor in a supporting role

  • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

  • Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

  • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Animated feature film

  • Pinocchio

  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

  • The Sea Beast

  • Turning Red

Achievement in costume design

  • Babylon

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Elvis

  • Everything Everywhere All At Once

  • Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Animated short film

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

  • The Flying Sailor

  • Ice Merchants

  • My Year of Dicks

  • An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Live action short film

  • An Irish Goodbye

  • Ivalu

  • Le Pupille

  • Night Ride

  • The Red Suitcase

Makeup and hairstyling

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • The Batman

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Elvis

  • The Whale

Sound

  • All Quiet On the Western Front

  • Avatar: The Way of Water

  • The Batman

  • Elvis

  • Top Gun: Maverick

Music (original score)

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Babylon

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Everything Everywhere All at once

  • The Fabelmans

Writing (adapted screenplay)

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

  • Living

  • Top Gun: Maverick

  • Women Talking

Writing (original screenplay)

  • Everything Everywhere All At Once

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Tár

  • The Fabelmans

  • Triangle of Sadness

Documentary feature film

  • All That Breathes

  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

  • Fire of Love

  • A House Made of Splinters

  • Navalny

Documentary short film

  • The Elephant Whisperers

  • Haulout

  • How Do You Measure a Year?

  • The Martha Mitchell Effect

  • Stranger at the Gate

Film editing

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Elvis

  • Everything Everywhere All At Once

  • Tár

  • Top Gun: Maverick

International feature film

  • All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

  • Argentina, 1985, Argentina

  • Close, Belgium

  • EO, Poland

  • The Quiet Girl, Ireland

Music (original song)

  • Applause, Tell it Like a Woman

  • Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick

  • Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Naatu Naatu, RRR

  • This Is a Life, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Production design

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Avatar: The Way of Water

  • Babylon

  • Elvis

  • The Fabelmans

Visual effects

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Avatar: The Way of Water

  • The Batman

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Top Gun: Maverick

Bahagi ng artikulo nina Jenna Benchetrit (bagong window), Jackson Weaver (bagong window), CBC News na isinalin sa Tagalog ni Catherine Dona.

Mga Ulo ng Balita