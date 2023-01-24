Canadian na mga pelikula nakakuha ng nominasyon sa Oscars

Ang pelikula ay may pagkakataong manalo para sa best picture, actress in a leading role (para kay Michelle Yeoh), actress in a supporting role (para kina Jamie Lee Curtis at Stephanie Hsu) at actor in a supporting role (para kay Ke Huy Quan), at iba pa.

Habang ang Canadians ay hindi nanguna sa bilang ng mga nominado ngayong taon, may ilang creatives at kanilang productions ang nanomina sa mga pangunahing kategorya.

Ang pelikulang Women Talking na idinerehe ng Canadian director na si Sarah Polley, isang tense drama batay sa nobela ni Miriam Toew, ang nakatanggap ng best adapted screenplay at best picture nomination — isang tagumpay na kahit ang Dune ni Denis Villeneuve ay hindi nakamit noong nakaraang taon, sa kabila ng pagtanggap ng 10 nominasyon.

Samantala, ang love letter ni Domee Shi sa Toronto na Turning Red ay kumakatawan sa Pixar sa best animated feature category.

Ang pelikula, tungkol sa isang 13 taong gulang na babae na may magical ability upang maging malaking pulang panda, ay may mahigpit na kompetisyon, kabilang ang Pinnochio ni Guillermo del Toro, ang sorpresang hit na Puss in Boots: The Last Wish ng Universal Pictures at ang makabagbag-damdamin na Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.

PANOORIN | Eli Gasner ng CBC hinimay ang 2023 Oscar nominations:

Ang Avatar: The Way of Water ng Canadian filmmaker na si James Cameron ay nakakuha ng apat na nominasyon batay sa nakakabilib na technological feats — kabilang ang para sa best sound, production design at visual effects — pero nakakuha rin ng nominasyon para sa best picture.

Samantala, ang American Canadian actor na si Brendan Fraser kinumpleto ang kanyang Brenaissance sa pamamagitan ng pagtanggap sa best actor nomination para sa kanyang performance sa The Whale. Ito ang unang Academy Award nomination ni Fraser, bagama’t nanalo na siya ng best actor para sa papel na iyon sa Critics Choice Awards.

Si Daniel Roher ng Toronto ay umabot sa short list dahil sa Navalny, isang dokumentaryo na hinanap at nai-profile ang Russian political dissident na si Alexey Navalny.

Ang mga Canadian na sina Amanda Forbis at Wendy Tilby ay nakakuha ng kanilang ikatlong career joint nomination, ang kanilang pelikula na The Flying Sailor ay nanomina para sa best animated short.

Ang ika-95 na Academy Awards ay iho-host ng komedyante na si Jimmy Kimmel sa Marso 12, 2023.

Narito ang mga nominado:

Best picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Actor in a leading role

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Actress in a leading role

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Directing

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Todd Field, Tár

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Actress in a supporting role

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Actor in a supporting role

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Animated feature film

Pinocchio

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Achievement in costume design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Animated short film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Live action short film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Makeup and hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Sound

All Quiet On the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Music (original score)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at once

The Fabelmans

Writing (adapted screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Writing (original screenplay)

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

Tár

The Fabelmans

Triangle of Sadness

Documentary feature film

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Documentary short film

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Film editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

International feature film

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

Argentina, 1985, Argentina

Close, Belgium

EO, Poland

The Quiet Girl, Ireland

Music (original song)

Applause, Tell it Like a Woman

Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu, RRR

This Is a Life, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Production design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Visual effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

