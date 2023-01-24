- Home
Canadian na mga pelikula nakakuha ng nominasyon sa Oscars
Inanunsyo ang mga nominado ngayong araw
Ang mga nominado para sa Oscars ceremony ngayong taon ay inanunsyo ngayong umaga, kung saan ang breakout absurdist comedy-drama na Everything Everywhere All At Once ay nanguna taglay ang 11 na nominasyon.
Ang pelikula ay may pagkakataong manalo para sa best picture, actress in a leading role (para kay Michelle Yeoh), actress in a supporting role (para kina Jamie Lee Curtis at Stephanie Hsu) at actor in a supporting role (para kay Ke Huy Quan), at iba pa.
Habang ang Canadians ay hindi nanguna sa bilang ng mga nominado ngayong taon, may ilang creatives at kanilang productions ang nanomina sa mga pangunahing kategorya.
Ang pelikulang Women Talking na idinerehe ng Canadian director na si Sarah Polley, isang tense drama batay sa nobela ni Miriam Toew, ang nakatanggap ng best adapted screenplay at best picture nomination — isang tagumpay na kahit ang Dune ni Denis Villeneuve ay hindi nakamit noong nakaraang taon, sa kabila ng pagtanggap ng 10 nominasyon.
Samantala, ang love letter ni Domee Shi sa Toronto na Turning Red ay kumakatawan sa Pixar sa best animated feature category.
Ang pelikula, tungkol sa isang 13 taong gulang na babae na may magical ability upang maging malaking pulang panda, ay may mahigpit na kompetisyon, kabilang ang Pinnochio ni Guillermo del Toro, ang sorpresang hit na Puss in Boots: The Last Wish ng Universal Pictures at ang makabagbag-damdamin na Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.
PANOORIN | Eli Gasner ng CBC hinimay ang 2023 Oscar nominations:
Ang Avatar: The Way of Water ng Canadian filmmaker na si James Cameron ay nakakuha ng apat na nominasyon batay sa nakakabilib na technological feats — kabilang ang para sa best sound, production design at visual effects — pero nakakuha rin ng nominasyon para sa best picture.
Samantala, ang American Canadian actor na si Brendan Fraser kinumpleto ang kanyang
Brenaissance sa pamamagitan ng pagtanggap sa best actor nomination para sa kanyang performance sa The Whale. Ito ang unang Academy Award nomination ni Fraser, bagama’t nanalo na siya ng best actor para sa papel na iyon sa Critics Choice Awards.
Si Daniel Roher ng Toronto ay umabot sa short list dahil sa Navalny, isang dokumentaryo na hinanap at nai-profile ang Russian political dissident na si Alexey Navalny.
Ang mga Canadian na sina Amanda Forbis at Wendy Tilby ay nakakuha ng kanilang ikatlong career joint nomination, ang kanilang pelikula na The Flying Sailor ay nanomina para sa best animated short.
Ang ika-95 na Academy Awards ay iho-host ng komedyante na si Jimmy Kimmel sa Marso 12, 2023.
Narito ang mga nominado:
Best picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Actor in a leading role
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Actress in a leading role
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Directing
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Todd Field, Tár
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Actress in a supporting role
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Actor in a supporting role
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Animated feature film
Pinocchio
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Achievement in costume design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Animated short film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Live action short film
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Makeup and hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Sound
All Quiet On the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Music (original score)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at once
The Fabelmans
Writing (adapted screenplay)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Writing (original screenplay)
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Banshees of Inisherin
Tár
The Fabelmans
Triangle of Sadness
Documentary feature film
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Documentary short film
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Film editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
International feature film
All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany
Argentina, 1985, Argentina
Close, Belgium
EO, Poland
The Quiet Girl, Ireland
Music (original song)
Applause, Tell it Like a Woman
Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu, RRR
This Is a Life, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Production design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Visual effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Bahagi ng artikulo nina Jenna Benchetrit (bagong window), Jackson Weaver (bagong window), CBC News na isinalin sa Tagalog ni Catherine Dona.