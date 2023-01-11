- Home
- Sining
- Sinehan
Steven Spielberg nanalo ng best director sa 2023 Golden Globes
Nanalo ng multiple award ang Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin at Abbott Elementary
Nakabalik mula sa isang iskandalo ang Golden Globes noong Martes, pagkaraan ng isang taon na wala sa ere, kasama si Steven Spielberg na nanalo bilang best director, at ang kanyang pelikula na The Fablemans nasungkit ang award para sa best motion picture, drama.
Live mula sa Beverly Hilton Hotel sa Beverly Hills, ang booziest award show ng Hollywood, ay puno ng mga aktor na ipinagdiwang ang pinakamahusay na gawa at talento sa telebisyon at pelikula.
Nag-umpisa ang gabi na kinatok ng host na si Jerrod Carmichael ang nakalipas na mga iskandalo ng show at kakulangan ng diversity sa Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).
PANOORIN | Golden Globes nagbalik matapos ang diversity scandal:
Noong 2021, ibinunyag ng imbestigasyon ng Los Angeles Times na ang Black members (bagong window), at naharap sa iba pang alegasyon katulad ng pag-impluwensya ng mga studio sa mga botante.HFPA ay walang
Tinanggal sa ere ng NBC ang awards — at ang mga nanalo noong nakaraang taon ay inanunsyo sa Twitter.
Kasama sa top winners noong Martes ang Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin at Abbott Elementary.
Tinanggap ni Ke Huy Quan ng Everything Everywhere All at Once ang unang award ng gabi para sa actor in a supporting role in any motion picture.
Sa loob ng maraming taon natakot ako na wala na akong maibibigay … na hindi ko malalampasan ang natamo ko noong ako ay bata pa, ani Quan, na tinutukoy ang kanyang papel bilang child actor sa Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.
"Thankfully sa loob ng mahigit 30 taon dalawang lalaki ang nakaisip sa akin, naalala nila ang bata na iyon at binigyan nila ako ng oportunidad na subukan ulit," sinabi niya sa kanyang acceptance speech habang pinasasalamatan ang dalawang direktor ng naturang pelikula.
Narito ang buong listahan ng mga nanalo:
Actor in a supporting role in any motion picture: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Actress in a support role in any motion picture: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best supporting actor — television series: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Original score — motion picture: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
Original song — motion picture: Naatu Naatu, RRR
Actor in a television series — musical or comedy: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Actress in a television series — musical or comedy: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Motion picture — animated: Pinocchio
Actor in a motion picture — drama: Austin Butler, Elvis
Best television actress — drama: Zendaya, Euphoria
Actress in supporting role in a musical-comedy or drama television series: Julia Garner, Ozark
Actress in a motion picture — drama: Cate Blanchett, Tár
Motion picture — non-English language: Argentina, 1985
Screenplay — motion picture: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Director — motion picture: Steven Spielberg, The Fablemans
Supporting actor — limited series, anthology series or TV movie: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Supporting actress — limited series, anthology series or TV movie: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Actress — limited series, anthology series or TV movie: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Actor — limited series, anthology series or TV movie: Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Limited series, anthology series or TV movie: The White Lotus
Actor in a television series — drama: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Television series — musical or comedy: Abbott Elementary
Television series — drama: House of the Dragon
Motion picture — musical or comedy: The Banshees of Inisherin
Motion picture — drama: The Fablemans
Isang artikulo ni Arti Patel (bagong window), CBC News na isinalin sa Tagalog ni Catherine Dona.
May kasamang files mula sa The Associated Press