Steven Spielberg nanalo ng best director sa 2023 Golden Globes

Live mula sa Beverly Hilton Hotel sa Beverly Hills, ang booziest award show ng Hollywood, ay puno ng mga aktor na ipinagdiwang ang pinakamahusay na gawa at talento sa telebisyon at pelikula.

Nag-umpisa ang gabi na kinatok ng host na si Jerrod Carmichael ang nakalipas na mga iskandalo ng show at kakulangan ng diversity sa Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

PANOORIN | Golden Globes nagbalik matapos ang diversity scandal:

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

Noong 2021, ibinunyag ng imbestigasyon ng Los Angeles Times na ang Hollywood Foreign Press Association HFPA ay walang Black members (bagong window), at naharap sa iba pang alegasyon katulad ng pag-impluwensya ng mga studio sa mga botante.

Tinanggal sa ere ng NBC ang awards — at ang mga nanalo noong nakaraang taon ay inanunsyo sa Twitter.

Kasama sa top winners noong Martes ang Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin at Abbott Elementary.

Tinanggap ni Ke Huy Quan ng Everything Everywhere All at Once ang unang award ng gabi para sa actor in a supporting role in any motion picture.

Sa loob ng maraming taon natakot ako na wala na akong maibibigay … na hindi ko malalampasan ang natamo ko noong ako ay bata pa, ani Quan, na tinutukoy ang kanyang papel bilang child actor sa Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

"Thankfully sa loob ng mahigit 30 taon dalawang lalaki ang nakaisip sa akin, naalala nila ang bata na iyon at binigyan nila ako ng oportunidad na subukan ulit," sinabi niya sa kanyang acceptance speech habang pinasasalamatan ang dalawang direktor ng naturang pelikula.

Narito ang buong listahan ng mga nanalo:

Actor in a supporting role in any motion picture: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actress in a support role in any motion picture: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best supporting actor — television series: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Original score — motion picture: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Original song — motion picture: Naatu Naatu, RRR

Actor in a television series — musical or comedy: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Actress in a television series — musical or comedy: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Motion picture — animated: Pinocchio

Actor in a motion picture — drama: Austin Butler, Elvis

Best television actress — drama: Zendaya, Euphoria

Actress in supporting role in a musical-comedy or drama television series: Julia Garner, Ozark

Actress in a motion picture — drama: Cate Blanchett, Tár

Motion picture — non-English language: Argentina, 1985

Screenplay — motion picture: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Director — motion picture: Steven Spielberg, The Fablemans

Supporting actor — limited series, anthology series or TV movie: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Supporting actress — limited series, anthology series or TV movie: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Actress — limited series, anthology series or TV movie: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Actor — limited series, anthology series or TV movie: Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Limited series, anthology series or TV movie: The White Lotus

Actor in a television series — drama: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Television series — musical or comedy: Abbott Elementary

Television series — drama: House of the Dragon

Motion picture — musical or comedy: The Banshees of Inisherin

Motion picture — drama: The Fablemans

Isang artikulo ni Arti Patel (bagong window), CBC News na isinalin sa Tagalog ni Catherine Dona.

May kasamang files mula sa The Associated Press