[Ulat] Pinoy IENs sa Ontario nais tumulong sa laban sa pandemya, pero may balakid

“The real issue here is we have at least 22,000 short [of nurses] in the province of Ontario. So adding any additional registered nurses to the province is a good thing. Unfortunately, with the number of internationally educated nurses, we do have that disconnect where they have to register and they have to go through the process, which takes a long time for them to gain their skills and their proficiency in the English language to be able to register. So it's a really great move to try and expedite this through the College of Nurses,” sabi ni Preocanin sa Radio Canada International.

First Vice Pres. Angela Preocanin, Ontario Nurses Association (ONA). Litrato: Courtesy: Ontario Nurses Association

“The vacancy rate in the hospitals particularly are staggering. We have a hospital that has eight hundred vacancies for nursing positions. It’s one hospital, for one of our biggest hospitals in the province."

Kaya nang simulan ng College of Nurses of Ontario (CNO) ang Supervised Practice Experience Partnership na programa para sa mga interesadong aplikante upang maging Registered Nurse (RN) at Registered Practical Nurse (RPN) sa lalawigan, pinuri ito ni Preocanin.

Magandang hakbang ito, aniya, pero malaki pa rin ang kakulangan sa kakailanganin na nurses.

We would love to have registered nurses that are internationally trained to come on board. However, the number is so small that somewhere around 300 nurses have actually registered to the program, but it's just a drop in the bucket for 22,000 nurses that we’re already short, ayon kay Preocanin.

Eligible dito ang mga nakapagtapos ng programang nursing sa ibang bansa o internationally educated nurses (IENs) na gustong mag-practice ng propesyon ngunit may kulang pa sa language proficiency at evidence of practice na hinihingi ng College of Nurses of Ontario CNO .

Maliban dito, nag-aalala rin si Preocanin sa dagdag na pasanin sa mga registered nurse RN sa ilalim ng programa.

What I can tell you is that it is a mixed blessing that the government says that, you know, these nurses will need supervision by the registered nurse RN , right? So they're coming in, but we still have the registered nurses in our hospitals and in our facilities that need to supervise these nurses. So they're already overburdened. And now we're supervising the new internationally educated nurses who aren't licensed yet to practice. So it's an additional burden on our workforce, and we really need to focus on keeping our experienced nurses to help support our internationally educated nurses coming in, aniya.

Para makapag-practice bilang nurse sa Ontario, kailangan magparehistro sa College of Nurses of Ontario CNO . Kaya ang Supervised Practice Experience Partnership na programa ay isang positibong bagay para sa mga internationally educated nurses IEN s.

Gradweyt si Jeremy Pantig ng Master's Degree in Nursing sa Angeles University Foundation. Litrato: Courtesy: Jeremy Pantig

Ayon kay Jeremy Pantig, isang Pinoy nurse at ngayo'y chair ng Integrated Filipino Canadian Nurses Association Education Program, maganda na sanang senyales ito.

Welcoming move po 'yan. Kahit papa'no na-realize po nila na kailangan i-expedite 'yung process. Kailangan nila suportahan itong mga tao na ito. Para ma-expedite 'yung process nila kasi nga may shortage talaga, sabi ni Pantig.

Nag-uumpisa ang aplikasyon para sa lahat ng internationally educated nurses IEN s na gustong mag-practice ng propesyon sa isang ebalwasyon na gagawin ng National Nursing Assessment Service para tingnan ang education credentials at maikumpara ito sa registered practical nurse RPN at registered nurse RN education sa Canada.

Marso noong nakaraang taon napagpasyahan ng College of Nurses of Ontario CNO council na isama ang NCLEX-RN exam bilang paraan na puwedeng pagbatayan sa ebalwasyon para marehistro bilang registered nurse RN sa Ontario ang isang internationally educated nurse IEN at makapag-comply sa education requirement.

Ang NCLEX-RN (National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses) ang exam na kailangang maipasa para maging isang propesyonal na nurse sa United States U.S. at Canada.

Pero ayon sa desisyon ng College of Nurses of Ontario CNO council, ang eligible na maisasama sa programa ay ang mga pasadong IENs na pasok sa cut-off date mula Abril 2013 hanggang sa kasalukuyan.

Palakihin ang larawan (bagong window) Sa isang pahina ng website ng College of Nurses of Ontario, malinaw na kasama nilang nirebyu umano ang mga NCLEX-RN test plans mula noong 1982. Litrato: Screenshot from CNO website.

Kaya nga we are caught in a limbo. Hindi kami maka-move forward. Hindi rin kami maka-move backward. In my case, graduate ako 2009, pumasa na ako ng NCLEX [2011]. May mga nurses na kunwari graduate sila 2005, 'pag magte-take sila ng NCLEX ngayon at pumasa ang education requirement ng Canada ma[kaka]-comply na [sila]. So pwede na sila magpa-practice kung masatisfy nila 'yun. Bakit kami hindi pwede na ganun na lang 'yung path?

Para kay Pantig hindi ito patas.

Maliban sa pagiging nurse, nurse educator, clinical instructor at faculty researcher sa iba't-ibang nursing schools at hospitals noon, naging national lecturer din sa board exam for nursing si Jeremy Pantig. Litrato: Courtesy: Jeremy Pantig

Sa mga internationally educated nurses IEN s na hindi comparable ang resulta dito, maaaring mag-aral sila ng karagdagang nursing courses sa Canada o kaya ay dadaan sa mabusising IENCAPS (Internationally Educated Nurses Competency Assessment Program) kasama ang isang Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE).

'Yung schedule ng Objective Structured Clinical Examination OSCE very tedious 'yung process. Limited po 'yung number of nurses na ina-admit nila so 'yun po 'yung problema namin, sabi ni Pantig.

Inaamin ni Pantig na parehong mahaba at magastos ang registration process na ayon pa sa kanya ay walang konkretong plano para sa mga pumasa ng National Council Licensure Examination NCLEX tulad niya.

Ang frustrating kasi every time may news na kunwari maglalabas ang Ministry of Health ng Ottawa o Ontario in general na we need nurses. 'Yun po 'yung sinabi nila na we are looking from the Philippines and the United States U.S. to send nurses here in Canada. 'Yan 'yung masakit sa amin na nandito kami. Taga-Pilipinas kami. Tapos registered nurses pa kami sa United States so ano pa 'yung kailangan. Ano pa ang gusto natin para makatulong kami dito sa nangyaring pandemic. 'Yun 'yung frustrating na marami kaming naka-sideline na gustong tumulong. At the end of the day, hindi lang naman 'yung pera eh. 'Yun pong makabalik kami sa propesyon namin, maka-practice kami at makatulong kami sa public 'yun lang naman eh, sabi ni Pantig.

Tumanggi na magbigay ng komento ang Ontario Nurses Association sa pamantayan ng College of Nurses of Ontario CNO sa registration process ng internationally educated nurses IEN s.

"The twenty-two thousand nurses short in the province is really about government, past and present governments who have not addressed this long-standing issue. Twenty years at least, we've been asking, oh, and I have been asking for the province to take action and no government has ever addressed it effectively. So, you know. I can't really comment on the College of Nurses of Ontario CNO 's position who are on this commissioner's position, except to say that on this position is still engaging the government to allow for more nurses to graduate from school, to help with the internationally educated nurses gain their immigration status and their licencing status, that's more of a focus for us to be able to add to the workforce," ani Preocanin.

Hinihikayat ni Preocanin ang mga internationally educated nurses IEN s tulad ni Pantig na huwag sumuko.

“We welcome them with open arms to come into the system to please keep trying and to not give up coming forward and getting their registration to practice their profession that they have brought from other countries. It is such a great privilege for all of us to have our internationally educated nurses working alongside us," sabi ni Preocanin.