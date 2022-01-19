- Home
[Ulat] Pinoy IENs sa Ontario nais tumulong sa laban sa pandemya, pero may balakid
Hinihikayat ng Ontario Nurses Association ang internationally educated nurses na makabalik sa propesyon at huwag sumuko sa registration process.
Isiniwalat ni Ontario Nurses Association (ONA) First Vice President Angela Preocanin ang nakababahalang bilang ng kakulangan sa nurses sa mga ospital at health care settings sa Ontario.
“The real issue here is we have at least 22,000 short [of nurses] in the province of Ontario. So adding any additional registered nurses to the province is a good thing. Unfortunately, with the number of internationally educated nurses, we do have that disconnect where they have to register and they have to go through the process, which takes a long time for them to gain their skills and their proficiency in the English language to be able to register. So it's a really great move to try and expedite this through the College of Nurses,” sabi ni Preocanin sa Radio Canada International.
“The vacancy rate in the hospitals particularly are staggering. We have a hospital that has eight hundred vacancies for nursing positions. It’s one hospital, for one of our biggest hospitals in the province."
Kaya nang simulan ng College of Nurses of Ontario (CNO) ang Supervised Practice Experience Partnership na programa para sa mga interesadong aplikante upang maging Registered Nurse (RN) at Registered Practical Nurse (RPN) sa lalawigan, pinuri ito ni Preocanin.
Magandang hakbang ito, aniya, pero malaki pa rin ang kakulangan sa kakailanganin na nurses.
We would love to have registered nurses that are internationally trained to come on board. However, the number is so small that somewhere around 300 nurses have actually registered to the program, but it's just a drop in the bucket for 22,000 nurses that we’re already short, ayon kay Preocanin.
Eligible dito ang mga nakapagtapos ng programang nursing sa ibang bansa o internationally educated nurses (IENs) na gustong mag-practice ng propesyon ngunit may kulang pa sa language proficiency at evidence of practice na hinihingi ngCNO.
Maliban dito, nag-aalala rin si Preocanin sa dagdag na pasanin sa mgaRN sa ilalim ng programa.
What I can tell you is that it is a mixed blessing that the government says that, you know, these nurses will need supervision by the RN, right? So they're coming in, but we still have the registered nurses in our hospitals and in our facilities that need to supervise these nurses. So they're already overburdened. And now we're supervising the new internationally educated nurses who aren't licensed yet to practice. So it's an additional burden on our workforce, and we really need to focus on keeping our experienced nurses to help support our internationally educated nurses coming in, aniya.
Para makapag-practice bilang nurse sa Ontario, kailangan magparehistro saCNO. Kaya ang Supervised Practice Experience Partnership na programa ay isang positibong bagay para sa mga IENs.
Ayon kay Jeremy Pantig, isang Pinoy nurse at ngayo'y chair ng Integrated Filipino Canadian Nurses Association Education Program, maganda na sanang senyales ito.
Welcoming move po 'yan. Kahit papa'no na-realize po nila na kailangan i-expedite 'yung process. Kailangan nila suportahan itong mga tao na ito. Para ma-expedite 'yung process nila kasi nga may shortage talaga, sabi ni Pantig.
Nag-uumpisa ang aplikasyon para sa lahat ngIENs na gustong mag-practice ng propesyon sa isang ebalwasyon na gagawin ng National Nursing Assessment Service para tingnan ang education credentials at maikumpara ito sa RPN at RN education sa Canada.
Marso noong nakaraang taon napagpasyahan ngCNO council na isama ang NCLEX-RN exam bilang paraan na puwedeng pagbatayan sa ebalwasyon para marehistro bilang RN sa Ontario ang isang IEN at makapag-comply sa education requirement.
Ang NCLEX-RN (National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses) ang exam na kailangang maipasa para maging isang propesyonal na nurse saU.S. at Canada.
Pero ayon sa desisyon ngCNO council, ang eligible na maisasama sa programa ay ang mga pasadong IENs na pasok sa cut-off date mula Abril 2013 hanggang sa kasalukuyan.
Kaya nga we are caught in a limbo. Hindi kami maka-move forward. Hindi rin kami maka-move backward. In my case, graduate ako 2009, pumasa na ako ng NCLEX [2011]. May mga nurses na kunwari graduate sila 2005, 'pag magte-take sila ng NCLEX ngayon at pumasa ang education requirement ng Canada ma[kaka]-comply na [sila]. So pwede na sila magpa-practice kung masatisfy nila 'yun. Bakit kami hindi pwede na ganun na lang 'yung path?
Para kay Pantig hindi ito patas.
Sa mgaIENs na hindi comparable ang resulta dito, maaaring mag-aral sila ng karagdagang nursing courses sa Canada o kaya ay dadaan sa mabusising IENCAPS (Internationally Educated Nurses Competency Assessment Program) kasama ang isang Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE).
'Yung schedule ng OSCE very tedious 'yung process. Limited po 'yung number of nurses na ina-admit nila so 'yun po 'yung problema namin, sabi ni Pantig.
Inaamin ni Pantig na parehong mahaba at magastos ang registration process na ayon pa sa kanya ay walang konkretong plano para sa mga pumasa ngNCLEX tulad niya.
Ang frustrating kasi every time may news na kunwari maglalabas ang Ministry of Health ng Ottawa o Ontario in general na we need nurses. 'Yun po 'yung sinabi nila na we are looking from the Philippines and the U.S. to send nurses here in Canada. 'Yan 'yung masakit sa amin na nandito kami. Taga-Pilipinas kami. Tapos registered nurses pa kami sa United States so ano pa 'yung kailangan. Ano pa ang gusto natin para makatulong kami dito sa nangyaring pandemic. 'Yun 'yung frustrating na marami kaming naka-sideline na gustong tumulong. At the end of the day, hindi lang naman 'yung pera eh. 'Yun pong makabalik kami sa propesyon namin, maka-practice kami at makatulong kami sa public 'yun lang naman eh, sabi ni Pantig.
Tumanggi na magbigay ng komento ang Ontario Nurses Association sa pamantayan ngCNO sa registration process ng IENs.
"The twenty-two thousand nurses short in the province is really about government, past and present governments who have not addressed this long-standing issue. Twenty years at least, we've been asking, oh, and I have been asking for the province to take action and no government has ever addressed it effectively. So, you know. I can't really comment on theCNO's position who are on this commissioner's position, except to say that on this position is still engaging the government to allow for more nurses to graduate from school, to help with the internationally educated nurses gain their immigration status and their licencing status, that's more of a focus for us to be able to add to the workforce," ani Preocanin.
Hinihikayat ni Preocanin ang mgaIENs tulad ni Pantig na huwag sumuko.
“We welcome them with open arms to come into the system to please keep trying and to not give up coming forward and getting their registration to practice their profession that they have brought from other countries. It is such a great privilege for all of us to have our internationally educated nurses working alongside us," sabi ni Preocanin.