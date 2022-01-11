[Ulat] Pagbabago ng IRCC sa PGWP: Para sa international students o dahil sa PR quota?

Sa pamamagitan ng post-graduation work permit PGWP program, marami sa nagsipagtapos na post-secondary students at nakakuha ng Canadian credential mula sa designated learning institution (DLI) ang makakapagtrabaho hanggang tatlong taon depende sa kanilang kurso.

This rule highlights that by living and studying in Canada, an international student has improved their ability in Canada’s official languages, developed a social network and familiarized themselves with Canadian life and culture. Adding Canadian work experience after graduation to their educational credential(s) could make them a strong candidate for permanent residence. A student who completes a program without ever coming to Canada will not have those benefits upon the completion of their program, saad sa pahayag ni Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada IRCC Communications Advisor Peter Liang na ipinadala sa Radio Canada International (RCI).

Under normal circumstances, criteria for the PGWP limit an international student’s ability to pursue a program via distance learning, from inside or outside Canada, and time spent studying outside Canada is deducted from the length of the work permit for which they are eligible, ani Liang.

However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has required flexibility. Temporary facilitative measures were put in place earlier in the pandemic to recognize that restrictions related to the global fight against the spread of COVID-19 meant that many students were studying online from abroad.

Ang mga international students edad 18 pataaas ay kabilang sa grupo na exempted sa travel restrictions ng Canada. Pero simula sa Enero 15 ay makakapasok lang sa Canada ang mga ito kung fully vaccinated na sa alinmang aprubado na COVID-19 vaccines (archives). Litrato: La Presse canadienne / Frank Gunn

Sa binago na patakaran, sakop sa polisiya na mabigyan ng post-graduation work permit PGWP ang mga nag-aaral pa noon na inabutan ng pandemya buwan ng Marso 2020 at ang mga nag-umpisa ng pag-aaral sa alinmang semester mula spring 2020 hanggang sa darating na summer 2022.

Naunang pinuna ni Earl Blaney, isang immigration consultant at policy analyst, ang magiging epekto ng online learning sa kahandaan ng mga graduates sa labour market ng Canada.

So they are allowing these people who have never been to Canada. Let alone studying from your room in Canada online but even for here, if for the post-graduate work, my concern is how these people could possibly be successful for exactly the same issue that IRCC has an issue with, for example adapting in Canadian society. Getting them ready. So there is a major disadvantage right? nababahalang sabi ni Blaney.

When they started losing money during COVID-19. As you know, the numbers of people coming to Canada drastically dropped, right? And the reason why is because overseas students can't process. All of the embassies were shut. If they were operated, people were operating from home in countries like the Philippines.

Si Earl Blaney ay isang immigration consultant at policy analyst. Litrato: Earl Blaney ng The Canada Network

Epekto ng international education sa ekonomiya

Batay sa datos ng Statistics Canada, may 235,422 na international students ang nag-aaral sa mga unibersidad habang 153,360 naman sa mga kolehiyo sa buong Canada para sa taong 2019 hanggang 2020.

The government recognizes the tremendous social, cultural, and economic benefits that international students bring to Canada. Throughout the pandemic, IRCC has strived to accommodate international students and be fair with applicants by introducing a variety of temporary policy changes, bahagi ng pahayag ni Liang na ipinadala sa RCI.

Sa tantya ng Global Affairs Canada (bagong window) batay sa pag-aaral ng Canmac Economics Limited na inilabas noong Agosto 2020, umabot sa $22.3 billion ang sinasabing pera na ipinasok ng international students at kanilang pamilya sa taong 2018 para sa tuition, tirahan at ibang gastusin. Ang halaga ay nakapagsuporta umano ng 218,577 na trabaho sa nasabing taon.

For students who complete most or all of their program [through online learning] from abroad, we encourage universities and colleges to provide meaningful Canadian experiences to their students and alumni, both virtually and once they are able to travel to Canada, to help them transition to working here, dagdag pa ni Liang.

Ang job-readiness ng international graduates ay isa lang sa lubhang ikinababahala ni Blaney. Nariyan ang diumano'y malaking isyung pangkalusugan at kalidad sa magiging trabaho na naghihintay sa international students na papasok sa labour market ng Canada.

Sa binuksan na Temporary Residence to Permanent Residence (TR to PR) na paraan para maging permanent resident sa Canada nitong nagdaang taon, 40,000 international student graduates ang tinanggap na aplikasyon sa ilalim ng international students stream. Ang limit ay napuno agad sa loob lang ng isang araw. Nakatulong ito para maabot ang 401,000 na immigration target ng Canada sa taong 2021.