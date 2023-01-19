Canada has agreed to repatriate 19 women and children held in Syria, lawyer says

The federal government is moving forward on repatriating 19 Canadian women and children held in northeastern Syria, says their lawyer.

Family members of 23 detained Canadians — six women, four men and 13 children — have asked a Federal Court to order the government to arrange for their return. They've argued that refusing to do so would violate their charter rights.

Lawrence Greenspon, the lawyer for the applicants, told CBC that an agreement has been reached to secure the release and return of the women and children. The case of the four men is still before the court, he said.

A document filed in the court case in December said Global Affairs Canada already had begun looking into repatriating the 19 Canadians (new window). The document stated that they had met the threshold under the government's January 2021 policy framework for providing extraordinary assistance.

The names of the women and children have not been disclosed.

A handful of women and children have returned to Canada from the region in recent years. But for the most part, Canada has not followed the path of other countries that have successfully repatriated citizens.

The Canadian citizens are among the many foreign nationals in Syrian camps run by the Kurdish forces that reclaimed the war-torn region from the extremist ISIS group.

Darren Major (new window) · CBC News ·