[Report] Pillaging in Brasilia: “A foreseeable disaster”

For Francisco A. Loiola, the storming of major institutions in Brazil’s capital was a cowardly occupation, typical of traitors to their country who have no scruples or decency.

The professor of educational sciences at Université de Montréal explained that the actions of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters were acts against a government that was democratically elected after two rounds of voting with no fraud or irregularities.

For several years, we’ve had a wonderful [electoral] system in Brazil that enables us to quickly find out who won. It’s an example for the entire world. A quote from Francisco A. Loiola, a professor at Université de Montréal

In an interview with Radio Canada International (RCI), the Brazilian-Canadian researcher who has been based in Montreal since the 1990s cited historian Manuel Domingos Neto, who recently published an opinion piece entitled Lula, assuma o comando! (Lula, take charge!) in the online newspaper Brasil 247.

This wasn’t an invasion or an occupation. It was breaking and entering, pure vandalism. Their aim was to stifle joy over the victory, scare the public, exhaust the government, demoralize the president, incite chaos, encourage the extreme right, create a climate of institutional breakdown and launch a civil war. A quote from Manuel Domingos Neto, Brazilian historian.

The police intervened in force to remove the rioters. Photo: Reuters / Ueslei Marcelino

For Loiola, who is also a member of Coletivo Brasil-Montréal, the reasons stated by Domingos Neto justify remaining vigilant in the face of this social movement, as it represents the first act of the Brazilian rebel movement.

This movement has been organizing itself for some time. Now that it’s out in the open, we have to deal with it cautiously and carefully without overreacting. Lula set a clear example of this by meeting with other legislative and judicial powers to confront the movement. A quote from Francisco A. Loiola, professor at Université de Montréal

For his part, Jean-François Mayer doesn’t think that what happened on Sunday in Brasilia should be taken lightly.The professor has carried out anthropological and social research projects in Brazil for several years. He believes that this moment in Brazil’s political history is symbolically very important and far from inconsequential.

It was a full-on attack on the key symbols of democracy in the world, especially of Brazil’s [democracy], and it’s very serious. It is and will continue to be a major challenge for Lulu’s government and the continuity of Brazil’s democracy. A quote from Jean-FrançoisMayer, professor of political science at Concordia University

Supporters of former president Bolsonaro invaded several buildings, including Congress and the Supreme Court. PHOTO: REUTERS / ADRIANO MACHADO Photo: Reuters / Adriano Machado

Both professors agree that the attack in Brasilia was foreseeable.

Mayer, a specialist in social and political movements tied to the workforce in Latin America, explained that he had recently seen an uptick in online discussions, particularly on WhatsApp, between groups of Bolsonaro supporters calling for the storming of Brasilia, even alluding to support by current and former members of the Brazilian army.

They wanted a coup d’état and hoped that their actions would cause it, with the army’s support. A quote from Jean-François Mayer, professor of political science at Concordia University

According to the Canadian researcher, the fact that the demonstrators were able to get to Brasilia to protest and quickly breach the physical seats of power has led observers to question the effectiveness of the police intervention, particularly that of Brazil’s military police.

It was a foreseeable disaster. It was hardly a surprise [...], as there was clearly a desire among Bolsonaro supporters to reject not only the results of the presidential election, but the electoral process itself. A quote from Jean-François Mayer, professor of political science at Concordia University

According to Loiola, Sunday’s events in Brasilia revealed two things: the criminal element of the political forces that were defeated at the polls and the intention to prepare the extreme right’s eternal plan : a coup d’état.

