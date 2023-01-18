Canada announces it will donate 200 armoured vehicles to Ukraine

Canada is donating 200 Canadian-made armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine, Defence Minister Anita Anand announced on Wednesday while visiting Kyiv, Ukraine.

Today, I am glad to confirm our next package of military aid, Anand said while sitting alongside Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

The vehicles offer state-of-the-art, best-in-class technology and weapons can easily be mounted on them, she said. These vehicles also allow for the safe transportation of personnel and equipment.

Anand said the Senator APCs are being purchased from Roshel, a Canadian company based in Mississauga, Ont., at a cost of $90 million.

In May of last year, Canada delivered eight commercial pattern armoured vehicles and Senator APCs purchased from Roshel to Ukraine.

I have heard repeatedly that Ukrainian troops appreciate their manoeuverability and their adaptability, Anand said.

They are equipped with smart tech and that helps soldiers to detect threats early. The armour will also help shield troops when they're unable to avoid danger.

$1B in military aid

Anand made the announcement after meeting with Reznikov ahead of their attendance at the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Friday at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

At the meeting, countries providing military support to Ukraine will hear directly from Ukrainian officials about the country's long-term military plans and what support it needs to carry them out.

When I visited Ukraine almost one year ago, I saw a country full of talented, ambitious people who simply want to live in peace and security, Anand said in a separate statement. Their love of freedom inspired me then, and today, it inspires the whole world.

During today's productive visit to Kyiv, I met with Ukrainian officials, including my friend and colleague Minister Reznikov, to learn about Ukraine's most pressing security needs, and to reaffirm Canada's steadfast support, she said.

Since the beginning of 2022, Canada has provided more than $5 billion in direct assistance to Ukraine, including $1 billion in military aid.

Anand's visit to Ukraine came as officials there said the country's interior minister had died in a helicopter crash near the capital that killed at least 14 other people, including other officials and three children.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi oversaw Ukraine's police and emergency services. He is the most senior official to die since Russia invaded nearly 11 months ago.

His death was the second calamity in four days to clobber Ukraine, after a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in Dnipro killed dozens of civilians.

WATCH | Senior Ukrainian official dies in helicopter crash:

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

Senior Ukrainian official dies in helicopter crash

2 hours agoDuration1:09Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi and 17 others, including three children, were killed in a helicopter crash in Brovary, a suburb of Kyiv, on Wednesday.

There was no immediate word on whether Wednesday's crash was an accident or related to the war. No fighting has been reported recently in the Kyiv area.

The apartment building strike and other attacks on civilians have helped stiffen international support for Ukraine as it battles to fend off the Kremlin's invasion. The winter has brought a slowdown in fighting, but military analysts say a new push by both sides is likely once the weather improves.

Canada's latest contribution follows Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's announcement on Tuesday that his country plans to join the U.S. and Germany's efforts to train and arm Ukraine with advanced Patriot defence systems.

Peter Zimonjic (new window) · CBC News ·