Ontario expanding number and range of surgeries offered at for-profit clinics

Ontario is significantly expanding the number and range of medical procedures performed in privately run clinics as the province deals with a surgical backlog made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The change will be introduced over three phases. The first will see surgical and diagnostic clinics in Ottawa, Kitchener-Waterloo and Windsor perform an additional 14,000 cataract operations each year, representing about 25 per cent of the province's current wait list for the procedure.

Next, more private clinics will be able to offer MRI and CT imaging, as well as colonoscopies and endoscopies.

These procedures will be non-urgent, low-risk and minimally invasive and, in addition to shortening wait times, will allow hospitals to focus their efforts and resources on more complex and high-risk surgeries, the province said in a news release.

The government intends that by 2024, the third phase will see hip and knee replacements performed at for-profit clinics.

The impending changes were outlined by Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Sylvia Jones at a news conference Monday.

Ford and Jones said several times the care will be covered by OHIP, and Ford stressed patients will never use their credit cards at the clinics. He didn't directly answer a reporter's question about whether or not clinics would be allowed to upsell patients on associated elements of care.

While the changes are needed because of the province's long surgery wait lists, Ford said, they will be kept in place permanently even after the backlog is cleared.

WATCH | Ford says simpler surgeries are taking up too much capacity at hospitals:

Ontario expansion of for-profit clinics 'best way to go,' says premier

1 hour agoDuration1:08Ontario Premier Doug Ford dismissed concerns about more public money going to for-profit clinics to speed up access to certain medical procedures. Ford said the province is just expanding on an existing system.

There are currently about 900 privately operated surgical and diagnostic clinics open in Ontario, Jones added. The province plans to approve licences for additional clinics in the future, she said.

Legislation set to be introduced in February would strengthen oversight of private health facilities, the news release said, and the province will continue to update its standards for how they deliver care.

Various health-care professionals told CBC Toronto last week they are concerned that the plan would drain resources (new window) from publicly funded hospitals and benefit the owners of private-sector clinics without improving patient care.

Jones said the changes will not affect staffing levels at hospitals in the province, while Ford lamented endless debates about who should deliver health care.

Five major health-care unions released a joint statement today decrying the plan. The unions said it will further starve our public health-care system of funding and divert frontline staff to enrich shareholders and diminish access to publicly delivered healthcare.

Meanwhile, the agency that regulates doctors in the province, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, said it was not informed of the government's plans to implement the changes.

