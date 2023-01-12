Sunwing has received 7,000 complaints about holiday travel disruptions

Sunwing Airlines has received 7,000 complaints so far from customers unhappy with the airline's performance during a turbulent holiday travel season that saw many customers stranded abroad.

Sunwing executives told MPs on the House of Commons standing committee on transport, infrastructure and communities Thursday that the airline cancelled 67 flights between December 15 and 31, in part because of staff shortages. Sunwing president Len Corrado said the airline struggled after the federal government declined its request to hire 63 pilots as temporary foreign workers.

Members of Parliament are questioning airline executives and airport authorities on Thursday about the travel chaos that erupted during the holidays.

Hundreds of air passengers were stranded over the holiday season after airlines cancelled or delayed flights, largely due to a major storm that hit much of Canada around Christmas.

Even though the House of Commons isn't sitting right now, MPs on the transport committee met Monday and unanimously supported calling witnesses to discuss the travel debacle.

Executives from WestJet and Air Canada also testified.

Sunwing, a smaller airline that offers flights to warm southern destinations, faced the brunt of MPs' questions Thursday.

Sunwing says it received 7,000 complaints during chaotic holiday travel season

Sunwing says it received 7,000 complaints during chaotic holiday travel season

Sunwing official Andrew Dawson confirms the airline got 7,000 complaints tied to 2022 holiday travel season.

Sunwing president Len Corrado began his testimony with an apology.

We failed to deliver to the level that we had expected, and that Canadians had expected from us over this holiday season, he said in his opening statement before the committee.

His colleague Andrew Dawson, the president of tour operations at Sunwing Travel Group, said the airline has received approximately 7,000 complaints so far. Many of them are demanding partial compensation or full refunds for their travel troubles over the holidays.

Conservative tansport critic Mark Strahl wanted to know why Sunwing had sold flights departing from Saskatchewan when it didn't have pilots to fly the planes.

I find it very troubling that you would have booked travel, taken money from Canadians, when you didn't have pilots lined up for the flights that you were selling, Strahl said.

Sunwing says it received 7,000 complaints during chaotic holiday travel season

Sunwing says it received 7,000 complaints tied to 2022 holiday travel season.

4 hours agoDuration1:02Sunwing official Andrew Dawson confirms the airline got 7,000 complaints tied to 2022 holiday travel season.

Richard Raycraft, Darren Major · CBC News