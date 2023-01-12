[Report] Borders and identity: Latino art from the US showcased in Vancouver

At the entrance of the exhibition Xicanx : Dreamers + Changemakers, presented at the Museum of Anthropology (MOA) in Vancouver, the message is clear: Make tacos, not war.

The work in neon lights by artist Alejandro Díaz of San Antonio, Texas, sets the tone for the exhibition, which, beyond advocating good food over conflict, delves into the complex experiences of Chicano communities in seven US cities.

Featuring murals, miniature pieces, banned books, a gigantic alter to the dead and a piece imagining a world only in shades of brown, the colourful exhibit engages with the history of a Mexican-American community that crossed the border.

Xicanx Vancouver Jill Baird exposicion exposition LatinX Chicano art arte MOA Museum of Anthropology Greta de Leon Photo: Radio-Canada / Paloma Martinez-Mendez

The name of the exhibition wasn’t chosen lightly. According to Jill Baird, cocurator of the exhibition and Curator of Education at the Museum of Anthropology (MOA) in Vancouver, the few words speak volumes.“You debate ideas and then you try to put them into a sentence or a title, but it’s never straightforward,” said Baird, who admitted that this name, in particular, was challenging.“

In the word Xicanx, the first X is an acknowledgement of the roots of the ‘ch’ sound, a nod to the Nahuatl language, and to the indigenous roots of a number of Mexican-Americans A quote from Jill Baird, co-curator of the exhibition and Curator of Education at the MOA.

The X at the end of the word is a political position on gender inclusion, she said.

Spanish is a gendered language. Members of the community have to choose between being Chicano or Chicana, but it goes deeper than that,” she explained.

There’s also the issue of inclusiveness, as some artists are exploring the idea that as Mexican-Americans, they might speak a different form of Spanish than Mexicans. They choose to speak Spanglish by combining and playing with the two languages, as it reflects their own experience of going back and forth between both worlds A quote from Jill Baird, co-curator of the exhibition and Curator of Education at the MOA.

This map shows the border between Mexico and the US in 1848. The territory was generally called Aztlán, the ancestral land mentioned in codices and oral histories. Photo: RCI - Radio Canadá Internacional / Paloma Martinez-Mendez

And then there are the dreamers and the changemakers. The word dreamers has a different connotation in the US, Baird explained, as it refers to children without any official immigration status.

Baird, who worked on the exhibition with Mexican art historian Greta de León, said that the intention was to turn preconceptions about migration on their heads, as migration is “a human condition that’s happening everywhere in the world.“

Some migrants have been demonized. We accept some, but not others A quote from Jill Baird, co-curator of the exhibition and Curator of Education at the MOA.

Jill Baird, co-curator of the exhibition “Xicanx: Dreamers + Changemakers.” Photo: RCI - Radio Canadá Internacional / Paloma Martinez-Mendez

The artists in this exhibition and the communities and cultures they represent have always been dreamers, but what makes them Xicanx is that they’re both dreamers and changemakers.

They’re bold. They make noise and they occupy the public space, according to Baird. They’ve flooded the space in one of the largest galleries in the Museum of Anthropology in Vancouver, which is located in a wooded area next to the University of British Columbia (UBC).

Left: “La Güera,” 2019, Ana Hernandez | Oil on canvas | Private collection. Right: “Regional Bull,” 2019, Ana Hernández | Oil, pastel and ink on canvas | Private collection. Photo: Radio-Canada / Paloma Martinez-Mendez

The exhibition brings together 33 artists, and each piece represents a period or situation.

The exhibition Xicanx: Dreamers + Changemakers/Soñadores + creadores del cambio will be presented at the Museum of Anthropology at UBC until January 15, 2023.

