Storm beginning tonight will make travel risky, forecasters say

Communities around the Ottawa River, including Ottawa-Gatineau, should get the worst of a storm dragging through the region on Thursday and Friday, according to winter storm warning issued early Thursday.

Environment Canada has a range of weather alerts (new window) for the region.

Winter storm warnings cover Ottawa, Gatineau, communities north and east of Gatineau, the Barry's Bay and Arnprior areas, Lanark County and Prescott-Russell.

What had been a forecast of 15 to 30 centimetres of snow firmed up Thursday morning to a warning of 20 to 30 centimetres by Friday night in those areas. There could also be rain or freezing rain Thursday evening.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve, Environment Canada wrote in the warning.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

The temperature in Ottawa is expected to be around 0 C during the storm before dropping for the weekend.

Snowfall warnings for the Pembroke and Bancroft areas call for 15 to 25 centimetres of snow.

Watches and statements

A winter storm watch for the Cornwall area says to look out close to 15 centimetres of snow, mostly Friday, and freezing rain overnight.

Areas along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario to Cornwall's west could see more rain than snow. They could see heavy rain late in the afternoon and 15 to 25 millimetres of rain total before a bit of snow Friday.

The Deep River, Pontiac and Tweed areas have no weather alerts at all.

Autumn and early winter have been generally warmer than normal in Ottawa (new window), with cooler air moving in more recently.

This has been punctuated by double-digit snowfalls: almost all of the capital's 96 centimetres of snow in December came from four systems. Ottawa had less than three centimetres of snow in January up to Wednesday.

CBC News