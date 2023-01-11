B.C. Mountie’s anti-Trudeau website raises concerns about discriminatory views within the RCMP

A B.C. Mountie's anti-Trudeau website is causing waves in a small West Kootenay community and raising concerns about political bias among the ranks of the RCMP.

The Church of Trudeau website was online last November and early December and featured theatrical performances by a man dressed up as multiple characters in what appears to be satirical political commentary about the Prime Minister and what the site referred to as

CBC News has confirmed the identity of the man in photos and videos on the website as Trail, B.C., RCMP officer Brent Lord through a source familiar with the website and its contents.

The RCMP says it is aware of the site and the matter is under review.

In one of four videos CBC News has obtained, Lord plays the role of a character he calls Father B, and professes to be as he explains what the website is about, stating,

A YouTube channel associated with the site that was scrubbed of content in December once stated,

Some of the website's contents and related social media accounts, including Twitter, Twitch, YouTube and Facebook are still publicly available through the Internet Archive Wayback Machine (new window) and search engines' web cache.

Lord does not mention his job as a Mountie on the website or in the videos.

CBC News has reached out to Lord through email, social media and the phone number listed on the website, but he has not responded.

Site pokes fun at LGBTQ+ issues, immigration

In one video, Lord is dressed in multiple costumes sarcastically praising Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and government funding announcements for a Saskatchewan First Nation community and the LGBTQ+ community.

he says, dressed in a fluffy dog hat with dog pyjamas and large red sunglasses.

B.C. RCMP officer's political website investigated

2 days agoDuration1:03The RCMP is investigating a Trail, B.C., Mountie for a website that mocks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and marginalized communities.

In another video, Lord gives a speech about federal immigration policy while wearing a jester's hat and claims the goal of the policy is to bring in 1.5 million Liberal voters to Canada.

Viewers are invited to call into weekly streamed web broadcasts to discuss current events and donate money to support the website in order to

'We are taking it seriously': mayor

The website's contents and the views expressed by the officer are concerning, according to Trail Mayor Colleen Jones, who said she has had "multiple conversations with the Trail RCMP detachment commander about it.

Jones said.

« left-wing Liberal ideologies.« our religion teaches the importance of socialism, of cancelling everyone that offends anyone, of being woke and highly emotional. »« the High Prophet of the Church of Trudeau« our goal is to convert sinful conservatives who belong to a fringe minority with unacceptable views into entitled socialist liberals just like us. »« $35 million in new project funded support aimed at addressing specific barriers to 2SLGBTQ+ equality. Now I'm not as smart as Justin Trudeau so I don't really understand what that means, but it sounds really good and if Justin Trudeau has implemented it then it really makes sense and I trust that all of this money will be spent appropriately and there will be no scandals. I trust you Justin, I trust,« help make Canada the greatest welfare country in the world. »« It's definitely not anything a community wants,« I want everybody to know that we are taking it seriously and that the officer in question is currently working from home and will continue to do so until the investigation is complete. » » » » »

To Kash Heed, a former West Vancouver police chief and former solicitor general and minister of public safety, the political nature of the website is not in line with the standard of conduct expected of a police officer.

he said.

'Public trust is essential': RCMP spokesperson

In a statement, RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Chris Manseau said the police force is assessing the website and the videos, calling it a fluid situation.

he said.

Heed likened the officer's political statements in the videos to cases last year of police officers expressing support for the Freedom Convoy movement (new window) and donating money to the organizers (new window), which resulted in the officers being charged with misconduct and in one case demoted for their actions. (new window)

Heed said.

It's not clear how long the RCMP's investigation into the officer and website will take.

Jones said she has faith in the police force's review of the situation and that she will be closely following the process.« The RCMP should be investigating this as a code of conduct breach for this particular member,« When you're a public servant, especially with the RCMP where you've taken that oath of service to Canada, and you make those satirical videos, you have the memes of this particular character trying to be funny — I find it very disturbing. »« Public trust is essential for the RCMP to effectively serve and protect Canadians,« As a result, RCMP employees must conduct themselves in a manner that not only meets, but exceeds, the rightfully high expectations of Canadians. »« It certainly brings into question the credibility of not only that individual, but the organization that he works for,« We need to make sure we're hiring the right people and we have the policies, discipline and supervision in place to detect these types of behaviours and deal with them in a swift fashion. » » » »

Brady Strachan (new window) · CBC News