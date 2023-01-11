New Year’s resolutions getting you down? Try an In and Out list instead

If you're already stressed out about the progress you're making on your New Year's resolutions, you may want to try a new way of declaring your intentions for 2023: the In and Out list.

An In and Out list can include whatever you want, but many combine elements of objective-based resolutions with a broader range of trends or goals.

They also share some DNA with trend lists commonly offered by media outlets at the beginning of a new year or a new season, opining on what's hot and what's not in such categories as pop culture, food and fashion.

In and Out lists aren't brand new — the Washington Post has been doing them since 1978, Its latest edition (new window) is full of tongue-in-cheek culture checkpoints you may or may not already be familiar with (for example: chagaccinos (new window)are out, while yaupon tea (new window) is in).

Rachel Syme, a writer for The New Yorker magazine, says she isn't surprised to see In and Out lists put a twist on the classic New Year's resolution formula.

she told The Sunday Magazine.

Last year was a particularly tough time for many to see through an ambitious 365-day resolution, says Scaachi Koul a Canadian culture writer with BuzzFeed.

she said.

Resolutions don't really work. They're just this sort of idealized idea of a better self that you could be in the new year, and they quickly end by February. Whereas an In and Out list is a fun thinking [and] writing exercise about things that you like, don't like, energy you want to bring into the new year, It's much more personalized than resolutions in a strange way. It seemed like maybe last year just kicked everybody's asses, and so nobody felt like they wanted to make resolutions, Resolutions sort of suggest that you have any control over anything that's happening to you. For me, it became very clear last year that I had no control over anything.

A study from 2020 seems to corroborate this (new window). Researchers surveyed more than 1,000 people about their New Year's resolutions, and after a one-year followup, 55 per cent said they considered themselves successful in maintaining them.

Culture writer Elamin Abdelmahmoud read every In and Out list he came across online this year.

said Abdelmahmoud, host of the CBC podcast Pop Chat and of CBC Radio's forthcoming show Commotion.

To that end, Abdelmahmoud only made an In list for himself, with no Outs.

he said.

What's in

In-person gatherings are high on Abdelmahmoud's Ins list, as pandemic restrictions become a thing of the past in many parts of the world.

he said. Man, I miss community. I miss the feeling of people gathering kind of spontaneously, people just hanging out and being in each other's airspace,

Small gatherings of friends and dinner parties with an 'interesting mix' of guests are at the top of the In list for Abdelmahmoud and Syme. Photo: getty images/istockphoto

Syme put dinner parties with an of guests on her Ins list: being more intentional about inviting people who may not already know each other, but you think could stimulate great conversations in the same room together.

she explained.

One of Koul's top Ins, after nearly three years of life during a pandemic, is simple.

she said.

Another important In for Koul: calling your mother.

What's out

Syme said she's trying to put on her Outs list once and for all, though she notes that working on the Outs list may be harder than the Ins list.

she said.

Abdelmahmoud bent his rule to advocate getting rid of quick showers in exchange for long ones.

"You don't need a quick shower. What you need is a luxuriously long shower for you to enjoy yourself. Have a moment with your thoughts. Maybe play a song. Like, play Proud Mary. You know, the Tina Turner version," he said.

Koul's top Out? Capitalism.

Did it get you anything last year? No? OK. Don't do it again.

