Canada to purchase U.S. missile defence system for Ukraine

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has announced that Canada will buy a U.S.-made missile defence system for Ukraine and will welcome U.S. President Joe Biden for a visit in March.

The news came during the North American Leaders' Summit in Mexico City on Tuesday, following a meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Biden.

A PMO readout of the meeting said Trudeau informed Biden that Canada will purchase a National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) for Ukraine.

The missile defence system was designed and developed jointly by the American defence company Raytheon and Norway-based Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

NASAMS provides air defenders with a tailorable, state-of-the-art defence system that can maximize their ability to identify, engage and destroy current and evolving enemy aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and emerging cruise missile threats, Raytheon says on an online information page.

The readout did not give additional details of the purchase, such as the cost or the expected delivery date.

Canada has provided over $3.4 billion in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an intensified invasion of the country in February of 2022.

The readout said Trudeau invited Biden to Canada and that the president will visit in March. It did not give a location or date.

A readout from the White House on the meeting confirmed the March visit.

During the meeting, the President also stated he looks forward to traveling to Canada in March of this year, the readout said.

Richard Raycraft (new window) · CBC News