Police identify man found dead near Roxham Road

The man whose body was found near Roxham Road earlier this week died of hypothermia while trying to cross into the U.S. to visit family, police said Friday.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ), Quebec's provincial police force, identified the man as Fritznel Richard, 44. His body was found near the U.S. border on Wednesday afternoon.

The SQ said there were no signs of violence on his body.

The coroner will investigate to find the precise cause and circumstances of his death, the SQ said.

The SQ confirmed that Richard had been reported missing in late December but a search for him was called off on Dec. 29 as police believed he had entered the U.S.

His body was first spotted by U.S. customs and border protection agents patrolling by helicopter just east of Roxham Road, a well-travelled unofficial border crossing used by migrants seeking asylum.

According to the federal government, 45,250 asylum seekers arrived in Quebec between January and November 2022, most of them via unofficial entry points like Roxham Road.

Migrants have died before while trying to cross the border. In 2019, a man from the Dominican Republic was found dead in Canada near Roxham Road, the Washington Post reported (new window). In January 2022, the bodies of four Indian migrants (new window) were found in Manitoba near the U.S. border.

In 2016, two asylum seekers lost fingers to frostbite (new window) when they crossed from the United States into Manitoba on a bitterly cold Christmas Eve.

