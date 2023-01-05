Migrant found dead near Quebec’s Roxham Road border crossing

A man was found dead on Wednesday near Roxham Road, a common passage between the United States and Canada used by migrants to claim asylum.

The man was a migrant who was trying to cross the unofficial border, according to police sources who spoke to Radio-Canada on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ), Quebec's provincial police force, confirmed the death on Thursday morning. The circumstances of the death remain unclear.

We will investigate the cause of death, it will take some time, said Louis-Philippe Ruel, a spokesperson for the SQ. We are trying to determine how he got there, where he was coming from, where he was going and who he was.

Roxham Road, located near the New York State border, is a well-travelled unofficial border crossing for asylum seekers hoping to cross into Canada. (Romain Schué/Radio-Canada) Photo: Radio-Canada / Romain Schué

The SQ confirmed the body of the man was discovered on Wednesday afternoon between Roxham Road and the Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle border crossing, about five kilometres away. Officers were using off-road vehicles, metal detectors and sniffer dogs to search an area east of Roxham Road on Thursday afternoon.

His nationality is unknown.

Roxham Road is an unofficial border crossing that straddles the Canadian-American border between Quebec and the state of New York.

According to the federal government, 45,250 asylum seekers arrived in Quebec between January and November 2022, most of them via unofficial entry points like Roxham Road. In 2021, 7,290 would-be refugees entered the country through the province.

While a CBC journalist was at Roxham Road on Thursday, a group of people arrived in a van on the New York side and entered Canada despite border guards warning them that crossing was illegal and if they entered they would be arrested.

Quebec Premier François Legault has said the province is unable to keep up with the volume of refugee claimants (new window) crossing at Roxham Road. In May 2022, Quebec asked the federal government to close the unofficial border crossing.

Migrants have died before while trying to cross the border. In 2019, a man from the Dominican Republic was found dead in Canada near Roxham Road, the Washington Post reported (new window). In January 2022, the bodies of four Indian migrants (new window) were found in Manitoba near the U.S. border.

Matthew Lapierre (new window) · CBC News ·