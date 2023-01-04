Another plug from Trump not enough to get McCarthy the votes as he loses 4th bid to be U.S. House Speaker

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed again to win the U.S. House speakership on Wednesday in dramatic fourth-round voting, as the chamber plunged into Day Two of the new Congress with no end in sight to the political chaos Republicans have created.

McCarthy fared no better than he did on opening day ballots as conservative holdouts rejected him with their votes. No minds appeared to have changed, and he again fell far short of the 218 votes typically needed to win the gavel.

The California Republican vowed to keep fighting despite losing in multiple rounds of voting that threw the new majority into tumult a day earlier.

The House gavelled in at noon, and a McCarthy ally quickly re-nominated him for the job with a rousing speech designed to peel off detractors.

Sure, it looks messy, said Rep. Mike Gallagher. But democracy is messy, he said. The American people are in charge.

McCarthy himself entered the chamber saying, We'll have another vote.

But the dynamic proved no different from Day One. Democrats re-upped their leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, for Speaker, and a right-flank leader from the Freedom Caucus offered another challenge to McCarthy — nominating Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, in another history-making moment. Both Jeffries and Donalds are Black.

This country needs leadership, said Rep. Chip Roy, the Texas Republican, noting the first time in history two Black Americans were nominated for the high office, and lawmakers from both parties rose to applaud.

The stalemate (new window) the day before was the first time in 100 years that a nominee for House Speaker could not take the gavel on the first vote.

Early Wednesday, former president Donald Trump urged Republicans to vote for McCarthy: CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY, he wrote on his social media site, Truth Social. He added: REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT.

WATCH | Latest Trump signal could prevent McCarthy from bleeding more support:

Growth of Freedom Caucus a danger to Kevin McCarthy, says reporter

3 hours agoDuration6:04Joining the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus in opposing Kevin McCarthy's attempt to become U.S. House Speaker could become a more palatable option for House Republicans because there is no obvious alternative, says Washington Post reporter Aaron Blake.

Trump, who while president once referred to McCarthy as My Kevin, still holds sway with large numbers of party members despite the spectre of legal challenges (new window) he faces, as well as his mixed record of endorsements in the recent midterms (new window), which saw Republicans regain control of the House but fail to wrest the Senate majority from the Democrats.

The current president said House Republicans' inability to unify behind a Speaker candidate, which has prevented the chamber from beginning its legislative business, was embarrassing and not a good look for the country.

Speaking at the White House on Wednesday ahead of a trip to Kentucky for an event to highlight last year's bipartisan infrastructure law, Joe Biden said of Republicans: I hope they get their act together.

Soon after Gallagher spoke in the chamber, Texas Republican Chip Roy rose to nominate Floridian Byron Donalds, whose name was not put forth at any time during Tuesday's lengthy session. Donalds could therefore become the first Black Speaker of the House in U.S. history.

Opposition entrenched so far

The tumultuous start to the new Congress pointed to difficulties ahead with Republicans now in control of the House, with tensions flaring. Without a Speaker, the House cannot fully form — which includes swearing in its members, naming its committee chairs, engaging in floor proceedings and launching oversight into the Biden administration.

Member of the ultraconservative Freedom caucus, Matt Gaetz voted for Jim Jordan in the second round. This elected Republican from Florida had promised not to support Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House. Photo: Getty Images / AFP / Mandel Ngan

Asked by a reporter late Tuesday if he would drop out, McCarthy said: It's not going to happen.

It typically takes a majority of the House to become Speaker, 218 votes, although the threshold can drop if members are absent or merely vote present, a strategy McCarthy appeared to be considering. It's not clear how long Democratic members would attend en masse.

If McCarthy could win 213 votes and then persuade the remaining naysayers to simply vote present, he would be able to lower the threshold required under the rules to have the majority. But he won no more than 203 votes in three rounds of voting on Tuesday, losing as many as 20 Republicans from his slim 222-seat majority.

WATCH | A recap of Tuesday's tension-filled session:

Congress left paralyzed after Republicans fail to elect new Speaker

15 hours agoDuration2:33Republicans failed to select a new U.S. Speaker of the House Tuesday, the first time in a century lawmakers in the majority party have failed to agree on a candidate. It leaves Capitol Hill unable to conduct business and the Republican party in disarray.

Not since 1923 has a Speaker's election gone to multiple ballots, and the longest and most gruelling fight for the gavel started in late 1855 and dragged out for two months, with 133 ballots, during debates over slavery in the run-up to the Civil War.

Kevin McCarthy is not going to be a Speaker, said Virginia Republican Bob Good.

Alternate candidates unclear

In all, eventually 20 Republicans on Tuesday voted for someone other than McCarthy. Ohio Republican Jim Jordan was twice pushed forward by conservatives, but has so far expressed disinterest in the role while supporting McCarthy.

The holdouts forced a third and final round of voting before Republican leaders quickly adjourned Tuesday evening.

Ohio Republican Jim Jordan. Some colleagues put his name forth as a Speaker candidate, but he has so far supported McCarthy's bid. Photo: Getty Images / Pool

Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, the chair of the party's Freedom Caucus and a leader of Trump's effort to challenge the 2020 presidential election, had said earlier it was up to McCarthy to meet their demands and change the dynamic.

All 212 Democrats on Tuesday enthusiastically nominated Hakeem Jeffries, who is taking over as party leader from Nancy Pelosi, as their choice for Speaker — a typically symbolic gesture from the minority.

We're looking for a willing partner to solve problems for the American people, not save the Republicans from their dysfunction, said Jeffries at the end of Tuesday's chaotic session.

The Associated Press with files from CBC News