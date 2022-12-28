OPP expected to announce charges after fatal shooting of officer near Brantford

Charges are expected to be announced today following the shooting death of a provincial police officer near Brantford, Ont., on Tuesday.

OPP said Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala of the Haldimand County detachment was shot just after 2:30 p.m. ET (new window) while responding to a vehicle in a ditch just west of Hagersville, about 45 kilometres southwest of Hamilton.

Police cars were parked near the scene Wednesday morning and the road where the shooting happened was closed for about a kilometre in either direction.

Harold Sheldrick, who lives close to the scene, said he was surprised to hear about the fatal shooting in the peaceful town of about 3,000 people south of Hamilton.

Sure, there is crime just like anywhere but, I mean, out here it is the first time I have heard someone getting shot and killed, said Sheldrick, who said he has lived in town for about a year.

A lot of these families know each other, so I am kind of surprised something would escalate this far out here.

WATCH | Ontario community 'deeply grieving' over killing of OPP constable:

4 hours agoDuration1:01Haldimand County Mayor Shelley Ann Bentley says there's great sorrow over the shooting death of OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said Pierzchala had been notified earlier in the day that he had passed his 10-month probation period and, as such, was granted the ability to patrol independently.

Carrique said Pierzchala was patrolling independently at the time he was tragically killed. Carrique said the 28-year-old officer was previously a special constable at Queen's Park and had been with the provincial police force for just over a year.

Before that, Carrique said, the exemplary police officer served in the Canadian Armed Forces.

This is a man who, at five years old, decided he wanted to be a police officer, he said. He had a brief opportunity to live out his dream … unfortunately, he paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The force said a 25-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were arrested, and no other suspects are at large.

Provincial police had issued an emergency alert just before 6 p.m. advising all area residents to remain in place. The alert was cancelled after the suspects were arrested.

