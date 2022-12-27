Thousands of Canadians still with no power, face travel woes days after storms

The latest:

Pockets of power outages remain in Ontario and Quebec.

Via Rail resuming service along key corridor after storm delays.

New Brunswick Power restores electricity to a majority of customers.

Communities in coastal southwest B.C. on flood watch.

Thousands of Canadians were still without electricity or facing travel headaches on Tuesday, days after fierce winter storms struck right before Christmas.

The storms have wreaked havoc with electric grids and travel plans for the last four days.

While the outage numbers have dropped significantly, tens of thousands of people remained without power Tuesday as crews continued working to repair lines brought down by strong winds and fallen trees, complicated by heavy snow hindering access to some sites.

Quebec remains the biggest trouble spot, with about 34,000 homes and businesses without power. Hydro-Quebéc said the Capitale-Nationale, Laurentides and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean are among the hardest-hit regions (new window).

Hydro-Québec said it can't give a restoration timeline for all customers because trees and other objects are keeping crews from accessing already difficult-to-reach areas. The company said it's using about 1,200 hydro crews from across the province, and 10 helicopters to clear paths and complete repair work.

CBC Lite: If the power or data on your device is low, get your storm updates on CBC Lite (new window) . It's our low-bandwidth, text-only website.

Close to 12,000 homes and businesses still without power are in Ontario (new window), a majority of them in the Georgian Bay region north of Toronto, Hydro One said as its fourth day of storm restoration continued.

Another hard-hit area is Fort Erie, Ont., where about 4,300 customers are still in the dark with no timeline for electricity to be fully restored. Fallen trees and broken telephone poles are proving to be a major challenge for repair crews. Some of them have come from as far away as Sudbury to help.

The Niagara region, where Fort Erie is located, declared a state of emergency on Saturday.

On Tuesday morning, New Brunswick Power had reconnected almost everyone who had lost power. It reported just under 400 customers still in the dark.

In British Columbia, crews were making progress in restoring power after the winter wallop on the West Coast. BC Hydro said fewer than 1,000 customers, mostly in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island, remained without electricity, down considerably from the height of the storm.

Flood watch in B.C.

Despite BC Hydro's progress, people in southwest B.C. were bracing Tuesday for possible flooding.

Rainfall warnings and flood watches remained in effect Tuesday as two successive storms were forecast to bring 60 to 120 millimetres of rain by late Tuesday night, according to Environment Canada.

Coastal flooding near the Strait of Georgia was expected around the high tide on Tuesday morning, the agency said. Vancouver was bracing for an elevated risk of flooding due to a storm surge with high winds and a high tide.

The province urged people to stay away from fast-flowing rivers and unstable riverbanks.

People in B.C. are also still dealing with the aftermath of a deadly Christmas Eve highway bus crash (new window) that police suspect may have been caused by icy weather. Four people died and dozens of others were injured in the Ebus crash east of Merritt near the Loon Lake exit.

Baggage issues among travel complaints

On Monday night, Sunwing Vacations still had limited information available for travellers whose return flights were cancelled in Cancun, Mexico, leaving hundreds stranded for days.

Many have taken to social media, accusing the company of abandoning them by not booking them on new flights or making it clear where they will stay while they wait to go home.

For southbound flights, Sunwing announced on Monday afternoon, via Twitter, that the baggage belt at Pearson International Airport's Terminal 3 was not working, and as a result, it couldn't guarantee that customers' checked baggage would accompany them on aircraft leaving Toronto.

Early Tuesday, the airport tweeted that the baggage belt in question was operational again.

For train travellers, Via Rail planned to have trains running again on Tuesday from Toronto to Ottawa, as well as Ottawa to Montreal. Via said trips from Toronto to Montreal will run on a modified schedule, but has warned of possible delays.

Service was cancelled for Christmas Day and Boxing Day because of a CN train derailment on Saturday near Grafton, Ont. The accident shut down a stretch of track and left passengers trapped aboard trains for hours on the weekend.

CBC News