Kitchener’s Rohingya Centre of Canada scaling up in 2023

The Rohingya Centre of Canada in Kitchener, Ont., has received about $125,000 from the Region of Waterloo.

It's one of 41 community organizations and groups in Waterloo region that were provided upstream funding from the regional government — an approach the municipality hopes will help change systems that distribute wealth, power, and decision-making.

The region set aside more than $4 million for the project aimed at improving the health and wellbeing of Indigenous, Black, racialized and other communities facing discrimination.

CBC Kitchener-Waterloo is highlighting the work of several of the recipients in a week-long series.

Here's what the Rohingya Centre of Canada is all about and what it hopes to do with the additional and much needed funding:

About the organization and impact on community:

The Rohingya Centre of Canada officially opened in downtown Kitchener in March, 2022 (new window). It was the community's first designated space to seek support and gather.

The Rohingya are a predominantly Muslim, ethnic minority who faced persecution in 2017 in Myanmar. Canada, among other countries, called it a genocide.

According to the centre, 600 of Canada's 1000 Rohingya live in Waterloo region.

We are trying to provide quality service to make a positive impact on the region of Kitchener-Waterloo and beyond and to build ties with the wider community, said Saifullah Muhammad, co-founder of the centre, which helps everyone in the community, including youth and refugees.

He said there is a spectrum of services available including social services, resettlement, community engagement and empowerment programs that promote arts and culture. There are also language supports, soccer clubs and partnerships with other community groups to help reduce barriers.

Muhammad said the centre has been able to train nine interpreters and help connect at least 80 per cent of members to employment.

How regional funding will help the organization:

Muhammad said because the centre is in it's first year, it's still new and not operating at 100 per cent yet. The $125,000 from the region will help them get a step closer to being more established.

The money will help:

Cover monthly rent costs.

Hire one full-time and one part-time staff member.

Provide skill development training for a number of volunteers including two professional interpreters.

Facilitate four mental health workshops geared toward the Rohingya community and population.

Scale up and provide better service and support other service organizations.

Dates to remember:

In April, the centre will mark it's one year anniversary with a big event.

The centre is also working on a report that highlights success stories of the Rohingya community, including university and college graduates.

Muhammad said everyone is welcome to drop by the centre at 283 Duke St. W., Unit 226 for supports and use the space.

Hala Ghonaim · CBC News