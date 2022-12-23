Nightmare before Christmas: Flights, power, roads affected as bad weather hits Canada coast to coast

This holiday season in Canada, there's a veritable buffet of weather warnings on the menu.

Pick your poison: extreme cold, Arctic outflow, winter storm, snowfall warning, rainfall warning, wind warning, storm surge, blowing snow, blizzard and (deep breath) ice fog.

Current warnings across Canada Photo: Environment and Climate Change Canada CBC News

If you live anywhere in Canada, chances are you're under at least one of these warnings or advisories right now.

The Environment Canada warning map has more red on it than the flag — all during one of the busiest travel times of the season.

The day after a snowstorm. Photo: Radio-Canada / DANIEL THOMAS

A big storm in Ontario and Quebec, a messy winter mix in B.C., extreme cold in parts of the West and heavy rain and high winds in Atlantic Canada are already affecting travel or causing power outages in some areas.

Tens of thousands without power in Ontario, Quebec

Hydro One, Ontario's largest electricity utility, said crews had already responded to significant power outages Friday morning as high winds hit regions across the province. The utility's outage map showed roughly 45,000 customers without power as of 10:30 a.m. ET. Hydro-Quebec's outage map shows 211,000 customers without power.

Darryl Wilton, president of the Ontario Paramedic Association, told CBC News Network on Friday morning paramedics in the province were dealing with treacherous conditions.

It started late last night, and with the precipitation we've had everything from snow to freezing rain to extraordinarily high winds, gusts over 100 km/h, Wilton said while outside in Ottawa. They've taken down trees, they've taken power lines, and the area where I am right now also has no power. So the hazards are high, but we're still out there responding, doing what we need to do.

Wilton said motorists should stay home.

We're already seeing crashes. There's a lot of ice build-up already, and it's only going to get worse throughout the weekend.

WATCH | Frightful winter weather crashes holiday plans:

Frightful winter weather crashes holiday plans

15 hours agoDuration4:34Parts of Ontario, Quebec and B.C. are preparing for the arrival of winter storms, just as the last-minute holiday scramble and travel are in full swing. The prairies and Atlantic Canada aren’t being spared from frightful winter weather, either.

In parts of southern Ontario, rain followed by plummeting temperatures could result in flash-freezing conditions, while high winds and blizzard conditions are forecast for some areas.

We may only see one of these storms every five or 10 years, said Environment Canada meteorologist Mitch Meredith. I've only seen a couple of storms like this in the last 20 years.

Several school boards, including the Toronto District School Board and boards in Ottawa and London, Ont., have shut schools for the day.

Late Thursday, WestJet proactively cancelled flights at airports in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia.

The airline says the cancellations apply to all flights scheduled to arrive and depart Toronto's Pearson International Airport since 9 a.m. ET today — other airports affected by the service disruptions include those in Ottawa, London, Montreal and Waterloo.

'We want everyone to remain safe'

In B.C., most of the South Coast including Vancouver is being warned of a messy mix. Bus services, ferry sailings and flights have all been affected.

Environment Canada predicted heavy snow, ice pellets and freezing rain in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley starting Thursday night through Christmas Eve, followed by heavy rain as temperatures spike upwards.

The province said freezing rain in the Fraser Valley could last as long as 36 hours, and up to 25 centimetres is expected in parts of the Lower Mainland.

"Rarely do we see such heavy snowfall followed by freezing rain and heavy rainfall. We want everyone to remain safe,'' provincial Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said at a news conference Thursday.

Things aren't quite as bad elsewhere in the country, but they aren't good:

The weather continues to be frigid in parts of Yukon, Northwest Territories, northern B.C. and the Prairies, with temperatures in the –40s or –50s C depending on the region.

Heavy rains are expected in the Atlantic provinces, with some high winds, storm surge or freezing rain in certain regions. Environment Canada warns driving could be treacherous. Electrical utilities are warning residents to prepare for potential power outages, and airline departure boards at the Halifax

U.S. doing it bigger

The U.S. is being affected by the same deep freezes and winter storms as us, but there it's affecting more people.

More than 200 million people — about 60 per cent of the U.S. population — were under some form of winter weather advisory or warning on Friday.

WATCH | More than 200 million people under weather advisories in U.S.:

More than 60% of U.S. population under winter warnings, officials say

3 hours agoDuration2:49The U.S. National Weather Service reported that over 240 million people, or roughly 60 per cent of the country’s population, are under some form of winter weather warning or advisory on the season’s busiest travel day.

The U.S. National Weather Service says its warning map depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever.

More than 3,400 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were cancelled Friday, and more than 458,000 homes and businesses were without power Friday morning.

John Mazerolle · CBC News