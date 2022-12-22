[Report] Amazon announces first Filipino original film to be shown on Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video, the streaming service that offers thousands of films, TV shows, and award-winning Amazon Original series, has announced that its first Filipino original movie will be available on Wednesday, December 21.

This murder-mystery comedy, called Sampung Mga Kerida (Ten Little Mistresses), was directed by Jun Robles Lana and features top-billed Filipino actors John Arcilla, Eugene Domingo, Christian Bables, Pokwang, Arci Muñoz, Carmi Martin, and Agot Isidro.

One of the main characters in the movie Ten Little Mistresses is renowned actress Eugene Domingo. PHOTO: CLICKTHECITY.COM Photo: clickthecity.com

According to Lana, viewers can expect the “biggest, wildest, campiest mistress movie to end all mistress movies.” It aims to showcase the talent of the Filipino filmmaking community to audiences across the globe.

David Simonsen, Director for Southeast Asia at Prime Video, was clearly elated about the project. “We are excited to become the home of leading storytellers like Jun, and we expect to partner with many more,” he said.

10 mistresses, 10 suspects

The story of Ten Mistresses revolves around billionaire Valentin Esposo, played by renowned actor John Arcilla.

The award-winning Filipino actor, John Arcilla, portrays Valentin Esposo, a widowed billionaire. PHOTO: CLICKTHECITY.COM Photo: clickthecity.com

Valentin’s 10 mistresses, who are fighting to become the legal spouse of the rich widower, become suspects after his lifeless body is found. A race to prove their innocence and find the real killer ensues.

The story features 10 mistresses who are fighting to become Valentin Esposo’s legal spouse. But when he’s found dead, all 10 women became prime suspects. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM / @ITSPOKWANG27 Photo: Instagram / @itspokwang27

The movie, bursting with over-the-top costumes and larger-than-life personalities, will give audiences a grand spectacle worth waiting for.

Ten Little Mistresses will become available on Prime Video in the Philippines and in more than 240 countries and territories starting February 15, 2023. The movie was produced by Perci Intalan and The Idea First Company.