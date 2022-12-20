[Report] Eric Bauza wins Emmy for voice work on Looney Tunes Cartoons

A Filipino-Canadian voice actor won his first Emmy for voicing iconic characters on HBO Max’s Looney Tunes Cartoons series.

Bauza garnered the award for “Outstanding Performance in an Animated Program” at the Children’s and Family Emmys, held on December 11 at Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

The 43-year-old, born in Scarborough, Ontario, is the voice behind Bugs Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Daffy Duck and Tweety, all characters on Looney Tunes Cartoons enjoyed by millions of children across the globe.

Eric Bauza arrived at the world premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy on July 12, 2021, at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles. Photo: jordan strauss/invision/ap / Jordan Strauss

Bauza shared the honour with everyone who believed and trusted him.“ To anyone who ever gave me a chance, believed in me, and encouraged me to keep going—I share this recognition with you. Thank you,” Bauza tweeted after the ceremony.

A tribute to Mel Blanc

In addition to the people who gave Bauza the opportunity to develop his career invoice acting, he honoured Mel Blank in his acceptance speech. American voice actor Mel Blanc is hailed as the man of a thousand voices, creating more than 400 different voices for popular cartoon characters on the radio, on television and in the movies.

“If it wasn’t for Mel Blanc, I would not be standing here right now. He created larger-than-life characters that we’re still talking about 80 years later,” Bauza said in his speech. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences awards the Children’s and Family Emmys in recognition of excellence in children’s and family television programming in the United States.

Filipinos in Hollywood

This seems to have been the year in which many Filipinos emerged in Hollywood. Apart from Bauza, another Filipino was recognized for excellence at the Golden Globes.

The Golden Globe Awards are given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in recognition of excellence in both the American and international film and television industries.

The nominees for the 80th Golden Globes were announced on December 12 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Dolly de Leon became the first Filipino to be nominated in the “Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture” category for the film Triangle of Sadness.

Dolly de Leon attended a special screening of Triangle of Sadness at Regal Union Square on October 3 in New York. Photo: evan agostini/invision/ap / Evan Agostini

The winners will be honoured in an awards ceremony to be held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023.

This report is translated from Tagalog to English.