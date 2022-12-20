8 teen girls charged with 2nd-degree murder in swarming death of man in Toronto: police.

Police have not yet released the man's name because his next of kin is still being notified.

In a news release on Tuesday, Toronto police said three of the girls are 13 years old, three are 14 years old and two are 16 years old. They appeared in court at Old City Hall on Sunday.

Police said they were called to an assault in the York Street and University Area — in the city's downtown core just up from Union Station — on Sunday around 12:15 a.m.

The group of teen girls allegedly assaulted and stabbed the man. He was taken to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries and died a short time later, police said.

Police said officers arrested the girls nearby.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Det. Sgt. Terry Browne, of the Toronto police's homicide unit, told reporters that they wouldn't describe the girls as a gang at this point, but investigators would call the incident a swarming.

Browne said the man had moved into Toronto's homeless shelter system in late fall and had a supportive family system. Browne said he wouldn't necessarily call him homeless but he had fallen on hard luck.

Browne added that police believe the girls met on social media and came from various parts of the city. Police don't know how or why they met that evening. He said they also don't know how long they have known each other.

CBC News