Justin Bieber says ’trash’ H&M merchandise was made without his approval
H&M says it followed 'proper approval procedures'
Justin Bieber has alleged in a social media post that fashion retailer H&M used his face to sell a new merchandise collection without his permission.
The collection features items including a sweatshirt, a canvas bag and a T-shirt dress with Bieber's face and song lyrics printed on them.
I didn't approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M .. all without my permission and approval, Bieber wrote in an Instagram post on Monday evening.
The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn't approve it, he said in a second post, then telling fans not to buy it.
As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures, H&M wrote in a statement to CBC News.
None of the items in question are currently sold on H&M's Canadian online store.
Bieber had previously partnered with the Swedish fashion giant on his Purpose touring merchandise in 2017 and its follow-up collection released the same year.
Jenna Benchetrit (new window) · CBC News