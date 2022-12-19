Victims in Vaughan, Ont., mass shooting include 3 members of condo board, police say

A 73-year-old man who fatally shot five people at a condo tower in Vaughan, Ont. used a semi-automatic handgun and victims were found on several different floors of the building, the province's police watchdog said Monday.

At a news conference Monday afternoon at York Regional Police headquarters in Aurora, Ont., Chief Jim MacSween identified the shooter as Francesco Villi (new window).

Villi was shot and killed on the third floor, MacSween said.

He said the officer who shot Villi is a 24-year-veteran of York Regional Police and he very likely saved lives by his actions last night.

Meanwhile, MacSween said police cannot identify the shooting victims at this time. He said three men and two women — all residents in the condo building — were killed, and that three of those people were members of the condo board. Another woman was injured and remains hospitalized.

Ontario's Office of the Chief Coroner will confirm the identities of the victims, and police are not yet permitted to release their names, McSween said.

Officers found a 'horrific scene'

Officers were initially called to the building at 7:20 p.m. ET Sunday in response to a shooting in progress.

The chief said officers arrived at the scene within three minutes and 21 seconds of the initial call.

Officers found a horrific scene with five victims shot in three separate units, MacSween said, adding that detectives are working diligently to find answers in this horrible incident.

We are truly shocked and sorry that such an incident took place in our region, he said.

We will do anything we can to support the loved ones and anyone else impacted by this heartbreaking incident.

A spokesperson for the Special Investigations Unit, which looks into any incident during which someone is killed or badly injured when police are present, said the alleged shooter lived in the building. MacSween confirmed that to be the case.

Kristy Denette could not say if the man lived with anyone else or how long he had been a resident there.

Officers were called to the building at 7:20 p.m. ET on Sunday in response to a shooting in progress. Photo: La Presse canadienne / Arlyn McAdorey

The man was killed during an interaction with police in a hallway and the weapon was recovered, Denette told reporters. She could not say whether the gun was obtained legally.

It's still unclear what drove the violence, but MacSween described it as a horrendous scene.

The victim in hospital is the wife of John DiNino, president of the building's condo board and president of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Canada, a spokesperson for DiNino and the union confirmed.

DiNino was inside his residence when his wife was shot, according to his spokesperson.

DiNino issued a statement saying it's a very difficult time for my family and said he won't comment further.

MacSween said Sunday it will take some time to determine the motive for the shooting and it wasn't immediately clear if there was any relation between the suspect and the victims.

According to Denette, the alleged gunman was pronounced dead at the scene around 8 p.m. ET. A post-mortem exam is scheduled for Tuesday.

As day broke over the condo on Jane Street north of Rutherford Road, about 15 police cars and a large forensic identification truck remained outside the high-rise. The main entrance to the building was taped off.

Residents who were evacuated from the condo were able to return to the building early this morning.

The city of Vaughan is located in the Regional Municipality of York, just north of Toronto. The shooting happened at a condo complex not far from one of Vaughan's best-known attractions, Canada's Wonderland.

It's just shocking to be honest, said Jordan Bennett, a building resident who went out to get food Sunday night and returned to find a heavy police presence at the building.

I feel pretty safe here so I'm pretty shocked to hear something like this happened.

Speaking outside the building this morning, Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca offered condolences to the victims and their families and said flags at city hall would fly at half-mast in their memory. He said the entire community is reeling from the shooting.

My heart goes out to the victims, their families, to the people that knew them. It's just unspeakable to imagine that has taken place here in our community, he said.

Del Duca commended York police and other first responders for their efforts.

And I want to thank all of our brave first responders for the work that they did yesterday to secure what I know must have been a very difficult situation.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was shocked and saddened by the shooting.

All of Ontario is thinking of the victims of this senseless violence and the family and friends grieving their loss, he said.

On Monday, Toronto Mayor John Tory called the shooting horrific.

On behalf of all Toronto residents, I extend condolences to our neighbours in the City of Vaughan in the wake of last night's horrific shootings. We pray that the loved ones of those who have lost their lives are supported through this tragedy, he said on Twitter.

We also send a message of gratitude and support to the first responders who arrived at the scene last night and who are continuing to investigate today.

CBC News with files from The Canadian Press