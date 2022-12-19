[Report] A young dissident of the Chinese regime mobilizes in Canada

Jiaji Jiang is the son of Chinese writer and dissident Bifeng Li. In 2010, his father barely managed to send him to school in British Columbia before being jailed fora third time. Jiaji Jiang has been living in Canada ever since, with the help ofToronto-based dissident Xue Sheng. In an interview with Radio Canada International (RCI), Jiaji Jiang explains what drives him.

Actually, it’s not courage that motivates me. It’s out of fear that I engage in these activities. I fear that other young people will experience what happened to me, including being separated from my parents for more than 10 years, and that there will be more victims of the Chinese Communist Party’s cruelty. I’m afraid of China’s infiltration into Western democratic countries, I’m afraid it will destroy all that is still good around me, my life here. A quote from Jiaji Jiang, member of the Federation for Democracy in China

Solidarity with the white paper revolution

Jiaji Jiang points out that Chinese dissidents abroad have long been fighting for democracy and the end of the Chinese Communist Party. The zero COVID policy has shattered ordinary Chinese people’s illusion of the quiet life, and the white paper revolution (new window) has awakened many of them [Ed. the blank sheets of paper held up during the demonstrations represent Chinese censorship].

What touched me the most in our activities was the support from Hong Kongers, Tibetans and Uyghurs. Until recently, how many of us called Hong Kong’s youth lazy? Yet they stood up for us; the Uyghurs and Tibetans too. They are all here to join the struggle of the Han Chinese[Ed. ethnic majority in China] on the mainland. They are extraordinary. We mainland Chinese are a bit too selfish in this regard. A quote from Jiaji Jiang, member of the Federation for Democracy in China

I’m very lucky

Radio Canada International RCI interviewed Jiaji Jiang eight years ago, when he was only 19 years old and had just been granted political asylum in Canada. Since joining the Federation for Democracy in China in 2013, Jiaji Jiang still volunteers, hoping to contribute to the promotion of human rights, democracy and freedom in China.

When he talks about his parents, Jiaji Jiang interrupts himself several times, trying to control his emotions. Since arriving in Canada at the age of 15, he has only seen them occasionally by video and his father, only since his release in2020.“I still think I’m lucky. With the help of Xue Sheng and the Canadian government, I have a free and peaceful life. I know that there are many dissidents who cannot leave China, and are forced to live under tyranny. I hope that they will someday get the same chance I did, and be able tolive without fear.”– Jiaji Jiang, member of the Federation for Democracy in China

In his first interview with Radio Canada International RCI eight years ago, Jiaji Jiang was planning to go to university and become a social worker. Instead, he started working instead of going to university. But his most cherished dream remains the same: to find his parents.

Canada is not vigilant enough against Chinese infiltration Jiaji Jiang is not surprised by reports of secret Chinese police stations set up in Canada. He points out that the Chinese government had already interfered in Canadian society in other ways.

After living in Canada for a decade, Jiaji Jiang is still amazed at the nonchalance of Canadians towards democracy. He assumes this is because they take it for granted, as they have never suffered under an authoritarian regime.

I hope that Canada will work with other democratic countries to help Chinese dissidents who take refuge in Southeast Asian countries, among others, and to help those who have been granted political asylum to travel safely to Western democratic countries. A quote from Jiaji Jiang, member of the Federation for Democracy in China

Note: this report is also available in traditional Chinese and in simplified Chinese and has been translated into French by Wei Wu.

Yan Liang