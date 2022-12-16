Black Diamond art gallery wrapping up holiday gifts for newcomers to Canada

People who live in the town of Black Diamond, about 35 kilometres southwest of Calgary, want newcomers in rural communities to feel welcome and perhaps stay in the area.

So on Wednesday night they gathered at the Bluerock Gallery to wrap 125 gifts for new Canadians and refugees.

Tarek Nemr came to Canada as a refugee from Syria five years ago. Now, he's the co-owner, director and curator for the gallery.

Nemr says the project was partially inspired by his own experience of being welcomed into the Black Diamond community, where he decided to build his life and business.

When I received that first mug or the first bicycle, someone donated a bicycle … or someone gifted me a bottle of water or lip balm, even. And those were all really touching that someone thought of me to that level, he said.

The project was funded by a donation from an anonymous philanthropist, plus contributions from other people in the community and the gallery itself.

Volunteers gathered at the Bluerock Gallery on Wednesday to wrap 125 gifts to be distributed to newcomers. Photo: (CBC)

Nemr says the gallery tries to do a project each holiday season that spreads empathy and joy.

And this year, that's what we came up with. It's not only important for a refugee to be gifted essentials. It's also important to give the non-essentials, the things that are nice, he said.

Also, at the same time, these gifts offer support to our local artists. Everything here is handmade by local artists. So it's a win-win situation for everyone.

About 125 gifts will be given to families enjoying their first Canadian Christmas in rural communities near Calgary.

Lisa Degenstein, the rural program manager for the Calgary Catholic Immigration Society, says it's people like Nemr whom rural towns need.

Rural communities, they're not growing, they're shrinking, she said.

Rural communities are really recognizing that welcoming and supporting newcomers in their community, with the hopes of retaining them, will really add to the community.

Degenstein says newcomers tend to feel more connected to a community if they are made to feel welcome.

And I think this is an initiative that definitely speaks to that, she said.

CBC News with files from Jo Horwood