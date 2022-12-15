Public servants mandated to return to office 2-3 days a week by March 31

The federal government will require public servants to work at least two to three days a week in person, or between 40 to 60 per cent of their regular schedule, in the spring.

A news release from the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat provided two key reasons behind the decision, which seeks a one-size-fits-all hybrid model as of March 31.

The federal government says it has rediscovered the value of shared in-person experiences and a need for consistency in how hybrid work is applied.

This move represents a change for some departments, although many public servants already work in person several days a week.

The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada, which represents about 70,000 scientists and professionals working for government, indicated in a tweet it was not on board with the decision.

We demand the Treasury Board halt its plans to mandate employees back to the office, the tweet said.

The plan is poorly thought out, punitive and makes no sense whatsoever.

Need for 'fairness and equity'

To allow for a smooth transition, the government will use a phased introduction by Jan. 16, with full implementation by March 31, 2023.

While departments and agencies are each unique, the experience of working in the public service or receiving services from it should be the same across the government and across the country, the news release said.

There needs to be fairness and equity across workplaces.

The new model will be applied to the entirety of the core public administration, with it being strongly recommended that separate agencies adopt a similar strategy.

Some exceptions will be made in a very limited set of circumstances and will need approval of management, the news release added.

Immunocompromised employees will continue to be able to apply for an accommodation.

As has been the case from the outset of the pandemic, employees can be confident that effective measures continue to be taken to protect their health and safety in the workplace, the news release states.

Local MP Mona Fortier, president of the Treasury Board, is set to comment on the new hybrid model on Thursday afternoon.

Businesses in downtown Ottawa have long decried federal workers (new window) who no longer come downtown to work. But the government has stopped short of saying it would eventually bring all employees back to the office five days a week.

Hybrid work is the future of the public service, the release said.

WATCH | Downtown bar manager hopes for bump in business with return to work:

Downtown bar manager hopes for bump in business with return to work

1 hour agoDuration0:42Dominique Labelle of Château Lafayette in downtown Ottawa says she expects a return to a somewhat normal existence when public servants come back to the office for two to three days a week.

