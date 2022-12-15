[Interview] Salvador Chavajay, mixing classical music and Mayan rap

Reporter : Maria-Gabriela Aguzzi

Posted at 10:37 a.m.

In talking about his career, Salvador Chavajay pauses frequently to laugh, his enthusiasm overflowing. Originally from Guatemala, he is a trained classical musician. His studies and professional engagements have taken him from his home country to Italy and Costa Rica, and now Canada.

In November, Chavajay released his debut album, Chavahaze. A tribute to great classical composers such as Bach and Chopin, the album also features original rap lyrics in Chavajay’s native tongue, Tz’utujil, one of 23 languages spoken in Guatemala, where 80% of the population still speaks a Mayan dialect.

Pianist Salvador Chavajay has played for Les Grands Ballets Canadiens, l’École supérieure de ballet and Ballet Divertimento. PHOTO: RCI / SCREEN CAPTURE - MARÍA GABRIELA AGUZZI Photo: RCI / Captura de pantalla - María Gabriela Aguzzi

Since arriving in Canada a little over four years ago, Chavajay has studied withJean-François Latour, Maneli Pirzadeh and Suzanne Goyette at theConservatoire de Montréal, and with Felipe Verduro at the Universitéde Montréal. He has also played for Les Grands Ballets Canadiens, l’Écolede ballet classique du Haut-Richelieu and l’École supérieure de ballet.

Radio Canada International (RCI) spoke with the young musician to find out whatinspired him to record an album in Tz’utujil and to talk about his future careerplans.

Question: You studied in Guatemala, Costa Rica andItaly. What made you decide to settle in Quebec City?

Answer: I grew up in a tourist town, San Pedro La Laguna. I started out playingpiano in restaurants during the evening and then began working at a hotel run byQuebecers. One day they asked me if I could read music. The owner, an operasinger, was surprised that I could, as if it were hard to believe because I comefrom an Indigenous town.

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

After that, every time she came to Guatemala she would invite me to playconcerts, which I was happy to do. During one of those visits, she said shewanted to help me, but that getting a visa wouldn’t be easy.

One of the hotel guests also offered to help. They both saw that I lacked the resources to continue my musical studies and wanted to lend a hand. This guest put me in touch with an Italian friend of his who taught piano. I went to Italy and reapplied for a visa while I was there. That time my application was successful.And that’s how I made my way to Quebec.

Question: Since coming to Quebec, you’ve beenworking as a musician in addition to holding otherjobs.

Answer: As soon as I arrived I started getting involved in the musical scene. I firstworked with a foundation affiliated with a children’s hospital. That’s where I metEsther Péladeau. I told her that I was a pianist but that I didn’t have a piano, andshe offered to give me one. If I remember correctly, I think she even paid to havethe piano moved. I still have it.I also worked at the Centre culturel de Beloeil and spent the summer working onan organic farm. Organic farming is one of my passions. It was a good fit for mebecause my parents and grandparents are also farmers. Things weren’t toostable for me [financially] and I had to make a living.I learned French on the job, just by being exposed to it. I’ve never studied it. Itwas difficult and at first I could only say hello! But now I give interviews inFrench. I also speak Italian.

Question: What inspired you to make this album inTz’utujil, mixing rap and classical music?

Answer: With the pandemic, I lost everything I had worked for. I shared my ideafor the album with a musician friend in Sherbrooke. We recorded it at his place inhis home studio, but the quality was very good. We recorded the first song abouttwo years ago. I saw it as a kind of experiment. We then applied for a grant fromthe Canada Council for the Arts, but I never imagined we would get it. When Imake plans, they don’t usually pan out! I had actually forgotten about it. Then Igot the call that I had received the grant, and that’s when I started feelingnervous, because now I had to follow through with it.

I’m not a rapper, I’m a musician. But a while back, a friend of mine in Guatemala,Dr. Nativo, invited me to take part on his album. The producer told him he wasmissing a rapper. They asked me to do it, but I said that rap wasn’t my thing. Imean, it’s not what I've been studying since I was a kid. Music was in my blood,but not that kind of music. I finally decided to give it a shot and the producersaid, Wow, we’re keeping this! And that’s how I discovered my talent for rap(laughs).

Note: a longer version of this interview is also available in Spanish and in French

Maria-Gabriela Aguzzi