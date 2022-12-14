Community mourns Ukrainian girl killed in hit-and-run

The seven-year-old girl who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run while walking to school on Tuesday morning was a refugee who had fled the war in Ukraine.

It's a nightmare, said Michael Shwec, the president of the Quebec chapter of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, an organization that is providing support to the girl's mother.

The family came here to find refuge and it's an absolute nightmare, especially in the holiday period.

The girl's father is still in Ukraine, Schwec said, where men have been conscripted to fight invading Russian forces.

The community is in shock, he said. We are sending all our prayers to the family, to the mother and of course to the father who is still in Ukraine.

Schwec said a priest from a local Ukrainian parish was in touch with the family and would soon help establish a Gofundme to raise money for the girl's funeral.

At the site of the hit-and-run on Wednesday, near the intersection of Parthenais and de Rouen streets in the Ville-Marie borough, police officers kept a close eye on motorists and issued tickets to some who drove through the area faster than the posted speed limit or failed to fully stop at intersections.

Candles lay near where the girl was hit, signs of a impromptu vigil at the scene on Tuesday evening, where locals and some of the girl's friends gathered to pay tribute to her.

Neighbours who lived at the corner where the girl was struck said they had seen cars drive quickly through the area, which is a school zone. The incident, they said, could have been avoided with the proper security measures.

After he struck the child, the driver drove off, leaving her seriously injured on the road. Witnesses said several children, including two of the girl's siblings, watched helplessly at the scene. A group of nurses and a doctor from a nearby clinic performed first aid on the girl, but police announced her death early Tuesday evening.

A man in his forties later turned himself in to police and was questioned by investigators. He is expected to be charged on Wednesday with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death.

