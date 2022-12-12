- Home
[Report] Call for donations of winter clothing and accessories for refugee claimants
Montreal community organizations are appealing to the public to help the
thousands of Latin American refugees arriving in the city in precarious conditions.
Paloma Martínez Méndez
Ximena (not her real name) arrived in Montreal on June 2, 2022, as a refugee
claimant, along with her husband Ricardo.*
She is still waiting for a work permit almost five months later. Her economic
situation is such that basic necessities, including food and winter clothing, remain
out of reach.
My most pressing need is a stable job. The government’s financialassistance only provides enough money to cover our rent. And with winter upon us, the prices of clothing and boots have gone up Without jobs, I don’t know where we will find the money to pay forthese items
- Ximena, Canadian refugee claimant
Ximena and Ricardo have no choice but to persevere and ask for help, since
quality winter coats run upwards of $200. Winter boots are around the same
price—and then there are the gloves, scarves and toques.
It all adds up to around $500 per person, if not more.
This makes second-hand clothes the most viable option.
Call for support
On November 26, Emma Le Lain organized a donation drive at Saint-Édouard
Church in Montreal as part of the Foire latine, an initiative of Casa de las
Américas and the Coalition pour l'intégration latino-québécoise.
We became aware of this humanitarian crisis sparked by thearrival of thousands of people. Most are from Colombia, Haiti andMexico, and many are women and children. The majority are Spanish speaking, which is why we decided to appeal to Montreal’s Latin American community.
- Emma Le Lain, Coordinator
All donated products and goods were given to the Regional Program for theSettlement and Integration of Asylum Seekers (PRAIDA) and WelcomeCollective.Emma Le Lain was the ideal person to coordinate this donation drive. In additionto her work with the Casa de las Américas and the Latinarte Foundationof Montreal, she is a master’s student in sociology at the Université du Québec àMontréal (UQAM).Her thesis examines Canada’s processing of Mexican refugee claimants.
We are overwhelmed
The CaféLatino/Montreal Mexican Business Alliance/ACCOM, which works with
newcomers and families of entrepreneurs affected by the pandemic, reports the
same findings.
“We have recently seen a huge influx of newcomers applying for refugee
protection,” says Irlanda Espinoza, founder of the of Montreal Mexican Business
Alliance (ACOMM) and Café Latino.
Espinoza says that 672 refugee claimants have been registered in the agency’s
database since January 2022. In 2021, there were 564.
They come seeking basic items, especially for winter. Hats,scarves, boots and coats for adults, teenagers and children. Wewould also like to be able to provide heaters because we know thattheir housing conditions aren’t ideal—they’re likely to get cold.
-Irlanda Espinoza, founder of ACOMM and Café Latino
ACOMM’s activities coordinator says that while her organization receives many
donations, they are all snapped up quickly and more are needed to meet the high
demand.
Ximena and Ricardo still do not have a coat suitable for January and February,
the harshest winter months.
However, the couple’s main concern is securing a hearing before the Immigration
and Refugee Board of Canada (IRB), which could grant them their “brown
sheet” (see above photo), a document that provides temporary residency, which
would accord them rights as people admitted to the country on humanitarian and
political grounds.
This includes the right to obtain study and work permits.
A lawyer is expediting the work permit process. ImmigrationCanada said we will have to wait until the end of January or thebeginning of February because of the number of immigrants arrivingin Canada. They also said that if they find us working in a factory,they will report us immediately and we will be banned from enteringCanada for three years.
- Ximena, refugee claimant
Ximena and Ricardo’s case is far from exceptional. The findings of these
immigrant settlement and assistance organizations have been confirmed by the
IRB: there has been a significant increase in the number of claims.
Between January and October 2022, Canada received 71,840 refugee claims,
nearly three times more than in 2021 (24,930 claims) and nearly one and a half
times more than before the pandemic.
This surge of applications is largely due to the increase in the number of people
irregularly crossing the U.S.-Canada land border following the lifting of COVID19
border restrictions in November 2021.
Between January and October 2022, 31,003 people were intercepted by the
Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). This figure is more than double the
pre-pandemic number (13,702 from January to October 2019) and 80% higher
than in 2017, when irregular entries peaked.
As in previous years, the vast majority of irregular entries (99%) are occurring in
Quebec, with most of them at Roxham Road on the New York State border.
*Radio Canada International (RCI) has agreed to protect the identity of these individuals
as they fear they may be penalized in the processing of their asylum claims.
Note: this report is translated from Spanish and also available in French
Paloma Martínez Méndez