Heads up, Canada: Colorado wants your drugs

What's new?

Colorado is the latest state to apply for a licence to import medicines from Canada, the most recent development in a politically sensitive cross-border issue.

This week the state announced (new window) that it asked (new window) the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for permission to import 112 medicines from Canada including EpiPens and drugs for cancer, asthma, multiple sclerosis, diabetes and other ailments.

Because those drugs are cheaper in Canada, the state projects that importing them would save Coloradans an average of 65 per cent per drug.

This exciting step means we are closer to savings for Coloradans, Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement.

What's the context?

The context is sky-high drug prices. Americans pay more (new window) than residents of other countries for medicine, in some cases multiple times more (new window).

That's in part due to national regulations: Other countries have stricter rules for setting maximum prices and negotiating those with drug companies.

The U.S. has taken limited steps to address this; Years ago it introduced an optional coverage plan for seniors (new window) that allowed price negotiations, and the just-passed Inflation Reduction Act includes several cost-saving measures (new window).

The pharmaceutical sector lobbied hard against price controls. The health sector outspent every (new window) other U.S. industry in lobbying last year, with drug companies especially funding lawmakers (new window) who voted against such reforms.

Gov. Jared Polis seen earlier this year celebrating the Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup win. That trophy isn't the only thing he hopes to import from Canada. Photo: (David Zalubowski/The Associated Press)

Some U.S. states have taken up another idea: free trade in medicine. Why not just import drugs from abroad?

Six U.S. states have passed laws (new window) allowing imports of medicine from abroad, particularly from Canada, and now Colorado is the second of those, after Florida, to have formally requested authorization from the FDA.

It's applying under a process (new window) established by the FDA in 2020. But no state has received an approval yet, as the process is complicated. To help explain the rules, the FDA issued a compliance guide (new window) this year.

The reason this matters to Canadians can be summed up in nine letters: shortages.

It's already a problem: shortages occur constantly and, particularly, at present (new window), scores of drugs are in short supply in both Canada (new window) and the U.S (new window).

Ottawa has intermittently voiced fears for years about the potential for the gargantuan U.S. market gobbling up Canadian supplies and clearing out pharmacy shelves.

The Paul Martin government introduced a bill in Parliament (new window) in 2005 to bolster the health minister's ability to freeze exports in the case of a shortage. That government fell soon thereafter, the bill never passed, and the issue remained mostly dormant for years.

But talk of importation has resurfaced in U.S. states lately. And Ottawa resumed its talk of export bans: the Trudeau government, in 2020, drafted regulations (new window) to better monitor potential shortages and restrict foreign sales (new window) of affected products.

Alexander Panetta (new window) · CBC News