[Report] Archives show that Canada’s first Filipino immigrant arrived in 1861

A Filipino-Canadian in Vancouver, B.C. was digging through the archives when he learned the story of Benjamin Flores, better known as Ben or Benson, after his name turned up as someone who had lived in Canada back in the 1860s. The unmarked resting place of Ben Flores, who died in 1929, can be found in a cemetery in Vancouver, B.C.

His grave was discovered following an investigation by Joseph Lopez, a radio host and journalist in Vancouver, who is convinced that Ben Flores was Canada’s first Filipino immigrant, according to records.

Joseph Lopez is a host of the radio program, “The Filipino Edition,” in Vancouver, B.C. PHOTO:JOSEPH LOPEZ Photo: Joseph Lopez

Nobody thought about him for a long time. He died alone, said Lopez. Flores’s grave is in the Horne section of Mountain View Cemetery between 31st and 33rd Avenue in Vancouver. His interment is confirmed by the records at the office of the cemetery manager.

There is no headstone at Ben Flores’s grave at Mountain View Cemetery, Vancouver, November 23, 2022. PHOTO:RCI/RODGE CULTURA Photo: RCI/Rodge Cultura

Flores was buried in the Vancouver cemetery several miles from Bowen Island, where he had lived for a long time. The island is about 30 km from where he was buried.

A hand-drawn map discovered by archivist Catherine Bayly from Bowen Island Museum and Archives shows Flores’s name and indicates that he had lived on the island in Snug Cove.

Ben Flores’s former home is just a few metres from a row of berthed yachts.

Ben Flores had the reputation of being friendly. In an audio recording, George Dorman, a [former] neighbour of Flores, described the Filipino fisherman as a close friend.

“Ben Flores was a coloured man and he was my best friend. I don’t know anyone quite like him. He was a really good friend. He was a true friend—he was generous, giving—all the time that we worked together. He was a really good person, according to Bayly’s transcription of the audio recording.

[Photo caption] Ben Flores standing outside his house in Snug Cove, Bowen Island, British Columbia PHOTO:BOWEN ISLAND MUSEUM AND ARCHIVES Photo: Bowen Island Museum and Archive

“From what I know, he was a Filipino—from the Philippine Islands. He was a fisherman. They often sailed on old windjammers and came down here to see our beautiful city, and they would go fishing. I still have a photo of old Ben’s boat filled with 25 passengers,” according to the transcript of the audio recording that Bayly sent.

In June 2022, Bowen Island Museum and Archives posted on their social media page that David Collings, a summer archival assistant, had found the exact spot where the photo from 1914 had been taken, which even showed Flores’s dwelling by the shore.

The photo showing the location is a recent picture taken by Collings in Snug Cove. From the location, the dock of the ferry that crosses daily between the island and Horseshoe Bay can be seen.

Finding the first immigrant Lopez’s intention in visiting Bowen Island back in 2010 was to climb Mount Gardner, and it was then that he learned about Flores by accident.

“I heard [a conversation] on the bus that it was great to climb the highest peak of Mount Gardner on Bowen Island. I said, ‘What’s on Bowen Island anyway?’ I went that weekend,” Lopez said.

He dropped in at the public library while he was on the island. “I borrowed a book from the library to learn about the history of the island that I was exploring. They told me, ‘Here’s the book, Bowen Island.’” Then on one page, it mentioned [someone] from the Philippines and there was a name … so I was surprised. [Because] I had read before that the first Filipinos had arrived in the 1930s,” he said.

Lopez’s journey of discovering the identity of Canada’s first Filipino immigrant to Canada had begun. Irene Howard’s book, Bowen Island: 1872-1972, mentions the name of Ben Flores, along with two others said to have come from the Philippines who were residing on the island. “Ben Flores had a float house in Snug Cove, Bowen Island., and liked to play the concertina and sing. He was a fisherman, a beachcomber, a trapper and operated the first boat rentals, as Bowen Island was increasingly becoming a tourist destination from folks in Vancouver (called Gastown or Granville before 1886),” the book states.

[Photo caption] Photo of the float house of Ben Flores on the shores of Snug Cove, Bowen Island, British Columbia PHOTO:BOWEN ISLAND MUSEUM AND ARCHIVES Photo: Bowen Island Museum and Archive

Apart from the float house, it was said that Flores also owned land in a section of District Lot 1426, located at the foot of Mount Gardner on the island. What Lopez read pushed him to gather more information from the sources. Lopez scoured the Canada’s census records from 1825, checked the archives and researched records about the first groups of Filipinos who lived in Canada. See: Record of Ben Flores from Library and Archives Canada

According to notes in the 1911 Census of Canada from the archives, Flores arrived in Canada in 1861. However, there is no specific date of his arrival. The census states that Flores was born in May 1846, was Catholic and was a bachelor. This means that he was only 15 years old when he arrived in Canada in 1861.

He was 65 years old and was living on Bowen Island when this census was taken.

Enlarge image (new window) On the left is Ben Flores, beside a young girl. From the Bowen Island archives. PHOTO: CATHY BAYLY / BOWEN ISLAND MUSEUM AND ARCHIVES Photo: Cathy Bayly/Bowen Island Museum and Archive

The record for the year of Flores’s immigration states that he was living in the British Columbia even before the British North American Act, also known as the Constitution Act, was passed and came into effect in 1867, which established a constitutional monarchy.

It appears that Ben (Benjamin/Benson Flores) was the first Filipino immigrant who arrived and lived in British Columbia and the first immigrant in Canada with Filipino ancestry. The recorded year of Flores’s immigration is the earliest record of anyone with Filipino ancestry living in Canada, according to Lopez’s research. As a journalist, I want to set the record straight. The encyclopedia is wrong, says Lopez with conviction. “It took a while because there were many who arrived in those days. And I had to look at the records. Sometimes, they weren’t available online and I had to rely on paper [documents].”

Many studies state that Filipino immigration to Canada started in the 1960s. However, this was changed thanks to the documents Lopez found in the Canada’s archives.

Filipino immigration to Canada in the 1800s began even earlier than many had assumed. This was despite strict Canadian immigration policies and restrictions on the entry of Asians at that time.

The story of Ben Flores and of the Filipinos who lived on the West Coast of Canada are mentioned in Filipinos in Canada, by Jon Malek, which was published recently as booklet 38 in the Immigration and Ethnicity in Canada Series by the Canadian Historical Association. In particular, documents and photographs showing the life of Flores on Bowen Island are included.

Enlarge image (new window) [photo caption] Map showing the estimated location and names of residents on Bowen Island. Ben Flores’s name can be seen near Snug Cove (Jean Jamieson / Marion Moore). PHOTO: BOWEN ISLAND MUSEUM AND ARCHIVES Photo: Bowen Island Museum and Archive

Lopez is convinced that he has found the first Filipino immigrant in Canada on record. However, he says it’s still possible that new names will be found deep in the archival records.

“Who knows, someone may find another name. There are 90,000 names in the census. Someone may find an even earlier [year of immigration].” There is no record of Flores leaving Canada. He died of chronic inflammation of the bladder and kidney. The death certificate lists his year of birth as 1848 and his date of death at age 81 as April 11, 1929, at Vancouver General Hospital.

Lopez suggests that it would be more justifiable to recognize 1846 rather than 1848 as his year of birth based on the 1911 Census of Canada, contrary to what is stated on the death certificate.

Lopez believes that Flores died at the age of 82. He had no children. He never married and had no relatives in B.C., a fact known to those who knew him when he died.

