International Criminal Court should probe killing of Palestinian journalist: Al Jazeera

News channel Al Jazeera on Tuesday formally asked the International Criminal Court to investigate the fatal shooting of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh as she was reporting from a Palestinian refugee camp in May.

Al Jazeera has accused the Israeli government of specifically targeting its journalists, calling Abu Akleh's death a war crime. The news outlet wants ICC prosecutor Karim Khan to include the reporter's killing, as well as last year's Israeli airstrike on Al Jazeera's offices in Gaza (new window), in his ongoing investigation into allegations of war crimes in the West Bank and Gaza.

My family still doesn't know who shot the deadly bullet, Lena Abu Akleh, Shireen's niece, told reporters during a press conference. The family submitted their own request for an ICC investigation in September.

Following international pressure, Israeli defence forces admitted it was likely that one of their soldiers shot the prominent correspondent while she was reporting on a military raid in the West Bank. The IDF denied the shooting was intentional and declared the case closed.

Israel dismissive of possible probe

Al Jazeera saw the killing as yet another attack on the press freedom of Palestinians.

Palestinian journalists have been targeted for doing their jobs as journalists, Cameron Doley, who is representing Al Jazeera, told reporters after submitting the complaint to the world's only permanent court for atrocities crimes.

Lina Abu Akleh, niece of fatally shot Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, is shown outside the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, on Tuesday after Al Jazeera presented a letter requesting a formal investigation into the killing. Photo: (Peter Dejong/The Associated Press)

The Associated Press