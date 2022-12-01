Netflix teases docuseries about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship

A teaser trailer for an upcoming Netflix documentary about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship was released on Thursday.

Harry & Meghan, a six-part documentary series directed by two-time Oscar nominee Liz Garbus, will explore the couple's relationship and address the controversies that ultimately led to them stepping back from their royal duties in January 2020.

The series is part of a multi-year content deal (new window) that Harry and Meghan signed with the streaming giant in 2020. They will be paid to produce documentaries, docuseries, films, children's programming and scripted shows.

The teaser trailer intersperses personal photos of the couple with professional shots of them completing royal duties. Both appear in sit-down interviews.

No one sees what's happening behind closed doors, Harry says in it. I had to do everything I could to protect my family.

When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us? asks Meghan in the trailer.

During an interview (new window) with Variety Magazine, Meghan implied that she and Harry did not have full creative control over the series and were entrusting Garbus to tell their story.

It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it, she said.

The series will feature interviews with family, friends, historians and journalists, according to Netflix's editorial website (new window) Tudum.

Harry and Meghan did a high-profile interview (new window) with Oprah Winfrey last year in which Meghan alleged she had been silenced by Buckingham Palace and had suicidal thoughts during her life as a royal.

According to Deadline (new window), Netflix decided to postpone the documentary's release until 2023 after the fifth season of its fictional series The Crown received high-profile criticism in November.

There is no official release date for the documentary, but the teaser says that it is coming soon.

