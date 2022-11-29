Winnipeg Foundation willed $500M, largest gift to a Canadian charity by an individual

It is with immense gratitude I am here today to announce a gift that will be transformational for our community, board chair Tom Bryk said at a news conference Tuesday.

The money was left to the foundation, which distributes grants to charitable organizations in Winnipeg, in the will of Miriam Bergen, who died in January (new window).

Many of you may not necessarily know Miriam Bergen or the Bergen family, Bryk said, calling her a quiet philanthropist.

Their name, however, is now part of an incredible legacy that will have a positive impact on our city for generations to come, he said.

Prior to Bergen's gift, a $150-million endowment from the Moffat family, owners of a cable and broadcasting company, was the single largest gift ever given to the Winnipeg Foundation.

Bergen was owner and president of Appleton Holdings, a privately held company that carries on business as Edison Properties.

We are honoured and humbled by the trust she has placed in us and for her love of our community, Bryk said.

The announcement was made on Giving Tuesday, an annual campaign designed to celebrate charitable acts.

Touted as a "global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations (new window) to transform their communities and the world," Giving Tuesday follows the year's most frantic shopping weekend, bookended by Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Appleton Holdings was founded as Marlborough Developments by Bergen's parents, Martin and Ruth Bergen. Appleton owns and operates residential and commercial buildings in Winnipeg under the Edison Properties brand, many of them in the North Kildonan neighbourhood.

Those properties will now support the Winnipeg Foundation's work, as Bergen's gift includes the shares of Appleton.

Doris Gietz, Miriam Bergen's cousin, reiterated what Bryk said about the philanthropist's preference for anonymity.

Miriam was intensely private. It's quite possible that she would have chosen to skip this type of event, Gietz said.

She was an unassuming person and did not like the spotlight. Today, however, I feel it's important that we should shine a light.

Bergen loved dogs, photographing birds and attending every Blue Bombers home game, both Gietz and the philanthropist's obituary said.

She collected a variety of things, including stamps, coins, pennants, pins and memorabilia from the 1939 film Gone With the Wind.

Bergen was also interested in genealogy, tracing her family's roots at a time when it took more effort — well before Google — then connecting with a number of relatives around the world and organizing a large family reunion.

Miriam Bergen will be remembered as a visionary for our community, said Winnipeg Foundation CEO Sky Bridges.

This stunning support from Miriam Bergen, and her love for our city and all who live here, will help us address Winnipeg's most pressing needs and challenges today and in the future.

The Winnipeg Foundation is Canada's oldest community foundation, created in 1921 by William Forbes Alloway and his wife, Elizabeth Alloway.

In 2021, it distributed $84.9 million to approximately 1,100 charitable organizations in the city. In the past 100 years, the foundation has granted more than $780 million.