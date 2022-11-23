Belgium takes 1-0 lead over Canada into 2nd half at men’s World Cup

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Canada was down 1-0 against Belgium as the second half of its first men's World Cup match since 1986 got underway.

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi converted off a rush following a long pass down the middle in the 44th minute, a disappointing end for underdog Canada in a half in which it mostly dictated terms of play.

While Belgium had 56 per cent possession, Canada outshot Belgium 14-4 (2-2 on target) and enjoyed a glorious chance to score with a ninth-minute Alphonso Davies penalty kick that was denied by Belgian keeper Thibaut Courtois to preserve the 0-0 draw at the time.

The Video Assistant Referee rewarded the opportunity to Canada after a Tajon Buchanon shot glanced off the hand of a Belgian defender in the box.

But Davies' effort along the ground to his left side was denied. Canada has never scored a goal in men's World Cup action.

Davies and key midfielder Stephen Eustáquio were in coach John Herdman's starting XI despite injury concerns. Milan Borjan got the nod in net.

Borjan was tested early as Canadian defender Alistair Johnston gave the ball away to Belgium's Batshuayi, who managed a shot on target from outside of the box. But Borjan was up to the task, calmly taking the ball into his arms.

As Canadian players entered the field for warmups at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Drake's Started From the Bottom blared throughout the venue — a fitting entrance for a squad many didn't expect to be there in first place.

Canada last appeared on men's soccer's biggest stage in 1986, where it lost three straight games without so much as registering a goal.

Milan Borjan was deceived by a shot from Michy Batshuayi. Photo: afp via getty images / JACK GUEZ

But after placing first in regional CONCACAF qualifying ahead of the likes of the U.S., Mexico and Costa Rica, Canada is expected to do more damage this time around. Canada booked its ticket to Qatar with a 4-0 win over Jamaica in March in Toronto.

Armed with one of the world's elite players in Davies, who shines in club play for Germany's Bayern Munich, as well as Lille striker Jonathan David, the Canadian side possesses the skill to rattle more established opponents.

Drawn into Group F alongside No. 2 Belgium, No. 12 Croatia and No. 22 Morocco, the 41st-ranked Canadians have a challenging road to the knockout stage.

Earlier on Wednesday, Croatia and Morocco played to a scoreless draw.

