Canada, Belgium knotted at 0-0 after Davies’s penalty kick is denied

Canada had a glorious opportunity to take an early lead in its first men's World Cup match in 36 years.

A handball in the box by a Belgian defender granted Canada a penalty kick in the ninth minute. Alphonso Davies stepped to the line with a chance to make history by scoring Canada's first-ever goal on men's soccer's biggest stage.

But Davies' effort along the ground to his left side was denied by Belgian keeper Thibaut Courtois, preserving a 0-0 draw for the time being.

Davies and key midfielder Stephen Eustáquio were in coach John Herdman's starting XI despite injury concerns. Milan Borjan got the nod in net.

Borjan was tested early as Canadian defender Alistair Johnston gave the ball away to Belgium's Michy Batshuayi, who managed a shot on target from outside of the box. But Borjan was up to the task, calmly taking the ball into his arms.

As Canadian players entered the field for warmups at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Drake's Started From the Bottom blared throughout the venue — a fitting entrance for a squad many didn't expect to be there in first place.

Canada last appeared on men's soccer's biggest stage in 1986, where it lost three straight games without so much as registering a goal.

But after placing first in regional CONCACAF qualifying ahead of the likes of the U.S., Mexico and Costa Rica, Canada is expected to do more damage this time around. Canada booked its ticket to Qatar with a 4-0 win over Jamaica in March in Toronto.

Armed with one of the world's elite players in Davies, who shines in club play for Germany's Bayern Munich, as well as Lille striker Jonathan David, the Canadian side possesses the skill to rattle more established opponents.

Drawn into Group F alongside No. 2 Belgium, No. 12 Croatia and No. 22 Morocco, the 41st-ranked Canadians have a challenging road to the knockout stage.

Earlier on Wednesday, Croatia and Morocco played to a scoreless draw.

Watch Soccer North live immediately following each of Canada's games on CBC Gem (new window), CBCSports.ca (new window) and the CBC Sports YouTube channel (new window)

CBC Sports