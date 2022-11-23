6 people gunned down by shooter at Virginia Walmart, police say

A Walmart employee opened fire at a store in Virginia, leaving six people dead, police said Wednesday, in the country's second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days. The assailant also killed himself.

The store in Chesapeake was busy just before the shooting Tuesday night, with people stocking up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, a shopper told a local TV station.

There was no clear motive for the shooting, which also left four people in the hospital, police chief Mark G. Solesky said. The gunman's home was searched, but Solesky did not give his name, only saying he was a Walmart employee.

I am devastated by the senseless act of violence that took place late last night in our city, Mayor Rick W. West said in a statement posted on the city's Twitter account Wednesday. Chesapeake is a tight-knit community and we are all shaken by this news.

Joetta Jeffery told CNN that she received text messages from her mother who was inside the store when the shots were fired. Her mother, Betsy Umphlett, was not injured.

I'm crying, I'm shaking, Jeffery said. I had just talked to her about buying turkeys for Thanksgiving, then this text came in.

Several hospitalized

Camille Buggs, a former Walmart employee, told the paper she went to a local conference centre seeking information about her former co-workers.

You always say you don't think it would happen in your town, in your neighborhood, in your store — in your favourite store, and that's the thing that has me shocked, said Buggs, 58, of Chesapeake.

Walmart tweeted early Wednesday that it was shocked at this tragic event.

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner said in a tweet that he was sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake.

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin also expressed his condolences and said the state was prepared to assist with whatever resources were required in the investigation.

Chesapeake, which is Virginia's second-largest city and lies next to the seaside communities of Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Earlier in the year, the country was shaken by mass shootings at a Buffalo grocery store and at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Walmart stores in the U.S. have seen mass shootings before, most notably in 2019 when a gunman who police say was targeting Mexicans opened fire at a store in El Paso and killed 22 people. The accused was arrested but has yet to face trial in that case.

