Iran’s soccer team silent during national anthem in Qatar in support of protesters back home

Protests demanding the fall of the ruling Shia Muslim theocracy have gripped Iran since the September death of a young woman named Mahsa Amini after her arrest for flouting the strict Islamic dress code.

The players were solemn and silent as the anthem was played before the match with England at Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar, where thousands of Iranian fans in the stands shouted as the music rang out. Some jeered and others made thumbs-down gestures.

Team Melli, as the Iranian soccer squad is known, has long been a huge source of national pride in Iran, but they found themselves caught up in politics in the run up to the World Cup, with anticipation over whether they would use soccer's showpiece event as a platform to get behind the protesters.

Iran was trounced 6-2 by England in Monday's Group B opener, but the drubbing was not enough to silence the Iranian fans, who pounded drums and sounded horns throughout the game.

Ahead of the match, no Iranian player had voiced support for the demonstrations, which have become one of the most sustained challenges to the cleric elite since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

All of us are sad because our people are being killed in Iran, but all of us are proud of our team because they did not sing the national anthem — because it's not our national [anthem], it's only for the regime, said an Iranian fan attending the World Cup who asked not to be named.

Iran fans hold a banner reading 'Women life freedom' inside the stadium during the match. Photo: (Paul Childs/Reuters)

Team met with hardline Iranian president

In the past, the Iranian soccer team has been a source of national pride throughout the country, but many would now prefer it withdraw from the World Cup being held just across the Gulf from their homeland.

Before traveling to Doha the team met with hardline Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Photos of the players with Raisi, one of them bowing in front of him, went viral while the street unrest raged on, prompting an outcry on social media.

I have mixed feelings. I love football but with all these children, women and men killed in Iran, I think the national team should not play, university student Elmira, 24, said, speaking by telephone from Tehran before the match.

It is not Iran's team, it is the Islamic Republic's team.

The activist HRANA news agency in Iran said 410 protesters had been killed in the unrest as of Saturday, including 58 minors.

Some 54 members of the security forces had also been killed, HRANA said, with at least 17,251 people arrested. Authorities have not provided an estimate of any wider death count.

I know it is their job to play football but with all those children killed in Iran, they should have stood in solidarity with the people, high school student Setareh, 17, said by telephone from the northwestern city of Urmia.

Some fans show solidarity with protesters

Some Iranian fans who went to Qatar for the World Cup made no secret of their solidarity with the unrest.

They carried banners that read Women, Life, Freedom in support of the protests. Freedom for Iran. Stop killing children in the streets! shouted one Iranian woman.

In Dubai, a female Iranian supporter watching the match on a giant outdoor screen said we lost badly but I still say kudos to the team.

In the Iranian capital of Tehran, some banners of the national team have been burned by angry protesters.

Pictures of children killed in the protests were widely shared by Iranians on Twitter, with messages such as: They loved football, too, but they were killed by the Islamic Republic.

Pejman Zarji, a 38-year-old sports coach who was in Qatar for the World Cup, said the Iranian team belonged to the people not the government.

There is always — no matter what — a part that's about politics. There's something really important to understand (now). 'Team Melli' is what we call the Iran team, it's the team of the people before being the team of the government, he said.

Sara Masoudi, 32, another Iranian fan in Qatar who works for a media management company, played down the protests at home. They were very small but the media made them out to be large, she told Reuters.

Thomson Reuters