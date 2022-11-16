Kids are getting hit hard by respiratory viruses. Here’s what scientists know — and what they don’t

Pediatric hospitals remain under intense pressure in Canada amid a resurgence of childhood respiratory viruses, ongoing shortages of children's pain medication, and the return of the annual flu season.

Across the country, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections are above expected levels for this time of year and keep increasing, federal data shows (new window). Influenza is also spreading widely, and earlier than usual (new window).

It's clear health-care workers are scrambling to care for "unprecedented" levels (new window) of seriously ill young patients, with some Canadian facilities now resorting to surgery cancellations (new window) and patient transfers in order to make space.

What's less clear is — why are there so many sick kids, all at once?

While scientists say it's difficult to know the full answer, they do have a few theories.

RSV roars back after pandemic drop

When it comes to the pressure from RSV, an infection so widespread (new window) that most people catch the virus by the time they're toddlers, there may be a ripple effect from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Immunologist Deepta Bhattacharya, a professor at the University of Arizona, said RSV cases fell to very low levels in 2020, presumably because of COVID mitigations — a range of precautions that included social distancing, mask wearing, and widespread lockdowns during which a significant portion of the workforce began working from home.

There's a population-wide impact from skipping a year of infections, he said, since the immune system's antibody production after an RSV infection drops off fairly quickly.

That means more people are susceptible to infection in the first place, and those that do get infected don't have as many antibodies to slow the virus down, and mothers who weren't exposed recently aren't transferring as many antibodies to their infants through breast milk, Bhattacharya explained.

It's a situation several Canadian scientists warned about (new window) in a commentary on RSV published back in July 2021 in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

For many months, Canada has seen virtually no cases of RSV infection, which may mean that pregnant women and infants have had lower exposure and therefore pediatric immunity levels may be low, the group wrote, adding a resurgence in cases could stretch resources in pediatric intensive care units across the country.

Virus transmission ebbs and flows each year

Canada eventually experienced (new window) a mid-pandemic spike in RSV cases in early 2021 — but it didn't lead to the current level of hospital pressure. Notably, by that point, influenza still hadn't fully resurfaced, with just a slight rise in cases quite late into the typical flu season.

With flu now firmly back in the mix, alongside a slate of respiratory infections including COVID, co-infections might also be a factor in rates of severe disease, said Dawn Bowdish, an immunologist with McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont.

Each virus operates — and impacts the body — a little differently. Research on adults suggests people who are infected with multiple viruses at once, such as those behind COVID, along with flu or RSV, can face poorer outcomes (new window), Bowdish said.

On its own, RSV is largely known for causing mild symptoms in most children and healthy adults, but infants, older adults, and people with compromised immune systems can experience serious illness.

Research suggests (new window) that in some cases, infections in infancy may be linked to the later development of severe RSV or other long-term respiratory system impacts — and it's a virus that's capable of infecting people over and over again (new window) throughout their lives.

WATCH | Officials encourage masking as viruses overwhelm health-care system:

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

Concerns grow over triple threat of surging respiratory illnesses

6 days agoDuration2:50The Ontario Medical Association is urging people to wear masks indoors and get their flu and COVID-19 shots as concern builds that a spike in flu cases could overwhelm a health-care system already seeing an influx of RSV and COVID patients.

RSV was the leading cause of infant hospitalizations long before anybody had ever discovered COVID-19, said infectious diseases physician Dr. Amesh Adalja, who works with the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security. And RSV had a considerable toll on adults, similar to influenza.

And it was always bound to come back, along with flu and other temporarily-suppressed pathogens, he added.

It wasn't like we would always not have respiratory viruses because of COVID, Adalja said. And you have children that were born around the pandemic who just have not gotten RSV.

One team of Canadian researchers analyzed more than a decade of respiratory virus seasons, alongside mathematical modeling for possible future seasons, and found striking regularity in how multiple viruses alternated between mild and severe winter peaks, year by year.

Their 2021 study, published in the scientific journal JAMA (new window), suggests a certain level of predictability, said University of Alberta infectious disease specialist Dr. Lynora Saxinger.

Lower transmission years are typically followed by a stretch of more aggressive transmission, due to the loss of immunity across an entire community, she said. That could partially explain this year's return of RSV, and the aggressive start to the flu season not long after.

Next year we would expect a smaller wave if most kids get exposed this year, Bowdish said.

What role did COVID play?

In the meantime, as scientists are scrambling to understand the current viral landscape, other theories attempting to explain the ongoing pediatric health-care crisis involve potential immune system impacts from prior bouts of COVID-19, perhaps in line with already-documented post-COVID health issues.

After getting infected with SARS-CoV-2, some children face a serious condition known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C. The cause remains unclear, though it's thought to be an overactive immune response (new window).

In fairly rare circumstances, other kids — and more often, adults — can face lingering, sometimes debilitating, long COVID (new window) symptoms long after an infection, which might also be tied to the virus' impacts on the immune system (new window).

In both cases, experts note the mechanisms at play are still not fully understood.

But does this mean childrens' immune systems are going haywire after they catch COVID, putting them at risk of falling seriously ill from other bugs? That's not likely, several medical experts told CBC News.

Lauren Pelley (new window) · CBC News