Kids’ painkiller shortage worsens as some adult medicines now running short, too

Drugstore shortages in Canada are now extending beyond children's pain and fever medication into other over-the-counter and prescription drugs as supply problems worsen across the country.

Industry experts say there is a growing list of medications that are running low or out of stock, from children's allergy medication and adult cough and cold syrup to eye drops and even some oral antibiotics.

The situation is leaving pharmacists scrambling to find alternatives while many Canadians end up at doctor's clinics or in emergency rooms (new window) for ailments they would normally treat at home.

Pam Kennedy, pharmacist and owner of the Bridgewater Guardian Pharmacy on Nova Scotia's South Shore, says as much as 30 per cent of prescription drugs are now on back order.

She says some brands are showing a shortage that extends into early 2023.

Kennedy says the problem continues to get worse as alternatives used to substitute key drug shortages are now also running low.

