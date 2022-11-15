Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing 2: U.S. official

A senior U.S. intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people.

Polish government spokesperson Piotr Mueller did not immediately confirm the information, but said top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a crisis situation.

Polish media reported that two people died Tuesday afternoon after a projectile struck an area where grain was drying in Przewodow, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine.

National Defence Minister Anita Anand said she was in close contact with Poland, and the Canadian government is monitoring the situation closely.

Russia rained missiles on cities across Ukraine on Tuesday in what Ukraine said was the heaviest wave of missile strikes in nearly nine months of war, echoing a pattern in recent weeks of Moscow lashing out far from the front after battlefield losses.

More to come.

CBC News