Ontario’s top doctor strongly recommends masking indoors as health system faces ’extraordinary pressures'

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

Ontario's chief medical officer of health is strongly recommending that Ontarians wear masks in all indoor public settings, including in schools and in childcare settings.

At a news conference on Monday, Dr. Kieran Moore said the province's health system is facing extraordinary pressures with the ongoing circulation of COVID-19, the earlier than normal rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), as well as influenza.

What we are facing is a triple threat that requires our collective action and action to protect the most vulnerable in our communities, the very young, the very old and those with underlying medical issues and to ensure that our healthcare system remains able to care for Ontarians when they need it, Moore said.

Moore said Ontarians need to get back to using all the layers of protection that have proven to work over the course of the pandemic.

We should all be screening daily for signs of illness and stay home when you are sick, he said.

Unprecedented surge of sick children

The recommendation to mask up comes as pediatric hospitals across Ontario have been dealing with an unprecedented surge of sick children in recent weeks.

Moore said children aged two to five should only wear a mask with supervision if they can safely tolerate masking, and can put it on and take it off.

Moore has previously said this fall and winter would see a resurgence of respiratory illnesses and that he would recommend masking in certain indoor settings if hospitals began cancelling surgeries to deal with a surge of patients.

Medical officials have also been increasingly calling for the public to mask up after children's hospitals across the province became overwhelmed with young patients in emergency departments, pediatric wards and intensive care units.

On Friday the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto announced it would be ramping down surgeries to redeploy staff to those areas.

SickKids chief executive officer Dr. Ronald Cohn said the cancellation of surgeries is a big blow to children, their families and health-care workers.

It is heartbreaking for the families and the children because, you know, the term 'elective surgery' doesn't really exist in children, Cohn told CBC Toronto, adding it's about finding the right time to schedule and perform the surgery.

It's also incredibly morally distressing for all of us as health-care professionals, recognizing that we actually cannot do these procedures for the children, knowing that they need them, said Cohn.

On Sunday Premier Doug Ford urged Ontarians to 'Wear a mask every time possible.' Photo: Radio-Canada

Meanwhile, speaking at a news conference on Sunday, an unrelated issue, Premier Doug Ford urged members of the public to get their flu shots and be up to date on the COVID-19 vaccinations.

Wear a mask every time possible, Ford said.

Ford did not answer repeated questions Sunday about whether his government would be mandating masks in any settings.

I'm going to follow Dr. Moore's direction, Ford said, a line he repeated several times when pressed on the issue.

CBC News with files from Desmond Brown, Derick Deonarain and The Canadian Press